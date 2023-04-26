MARIETTA — Huddled over a black, plastic compost tower, Marietta Middle School students churned dirt inside a vessel with a crank, aerating the soil to help the organisms move around and break down the muck.
Nestled between buildings and trees, the school garden and compost area is a short walk from the cafeteria.
"I like to see how the compost affects the growth in the garden," said Jake Carter, a seventh grader who has been helping compost for a month.
Compost is a mixture of decomposing plant and food waste which creates a soil rich in nutrients to benefit crops, said Cobb Master Gardener Michelle Gambon, a volunteer who directs the Compost Connectors program at the school.
Gambon is a 14-year volunteer and self-described "compost lady" for the district. She works on a contract basis with Food Well Alliance where she built Compost Connectors, a program which gets students to participate and understand the role of urban agriculture.
Gambon said she gets volunteers who are willing to do gross things and take risks.
"Two days a week I come for all but two lunch hours and we collect what is left of the vegetative waste from the students," Gambon said. "Then that goes into the compost."
Compost has to be moved and turned regularly for the organisms to move around and break it down, Gambon said. The students used compost cranks - metal poles with an end like a screw, to churn the soil, mixing the lower levels into the newer, higher areas to help break the material down. This stirs all the organisms around, which aids in the decomposition.
Once all the material is no longer visually recognizable as what it once was and is meshed together, then it's ready to put in the garden, Gambon said.
A few students were able to taste the fruits of their labor. Holding a small beet from the school's garden, and with eyes closed, each student bit down.
"Yuck," said Jade Macklin, an eighth grade student. "Gross."
Holding a worm and laughing, Ethan Reed, an eighth grader, likes learning about how garbage is turned into fertilizer.
"It's really neat," Reed said. "I like helping the soil."
Amy Hudson, of Food Well Alliance, a nonprofit organization helping to support local growers to build healthier communities, said the Compost Connectors program is doing great.
"This is the end of the second year of a three-year pilot," Hudson said. "And we want to continue it, sustain it, would like to add more schools. We provide T-shirts, which the kids love. The students lead this, they are ambassadors for this program and they enjoy being leaders."
The goal of the program is to get students to understand their role in building healthier communities by interacting with the process of breaking food down into fertilizer and then growing something in a garden with the compost.
A lot of training and education goes into helping support local growers, Hudson said. Through grants, the Food Well Alliance is able to help local communities create food ecosystems where everyone can participate and benefit.
"If we're training adults, we decided we should really be training the next generation of growers, so that was a big motivator for us," Hudson said.
