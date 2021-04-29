A railroad crossing on Brownsville Road in Powder Springs was blocked by a train due to a stuck tractor-trailer Thursday, according to the city of Powder Springs. The crossing, located near the intersection of Brownsville and Marietta Street, is now open again.
The city announced the blocked traffic on Facebook at 1:54 p.m. Thursday and said it was open again at 2:26 p.m. The train blocked traffic for approximately an hour, according to Lane Caldwell, the city's interim police chief.
The tractor-trailer got stuck trying to cross the railroad crossing located at Powder Springs Dallas Road and Finch Road, about 1.5 miles west of the Brownsville-Marietta crossing, Caldwell said. There was no wreck — the train was stopped before it reached the tractor trailer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.