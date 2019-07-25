CUMBERLAND — More than 12 years after the trail was originally named after him, Bob Callan began walking the entirety of the now-opened 1-mile extension of it Thursday.
“I’ve walked the other sections many times, and it’s beautiful,” the 75-year-old Callan said of the trail’s previously opened 2 miles. “And it’s right here in the city, and the highways and freeways are above you, and you go, ‘Alright,’ but I feel like I’m closer to nature out here, and I expect this to be exactly the same way.”
The retired Georgia division administrator of the Federal Highway Administration had come from Tallahassee, Florida, with his wife Kathryn and adult daughter Erin to take part in the ribbon-cutting and official opening of the $9.1 million, 1-mile extension. The new multi-use pathway extends the trail north ending short of Windy Hill Road, following along the Rottenwood Creek.
The morning event was put on by the Cumberland Community Improvement District, which was joined by officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation, the Atlanta Regional Commission and Cobb County.
“With this addition, the Bob Callan Trail spans 3 miles, giving those who live, work and visit the Cumberland area access to a beautiful, beautiful natural space for hiking, biking and other recreational opportunities,” said Kim Menefee, the CID’s executive director.
The 2-mile southern portion of the Bob Callan Trail was completed in 2007 at a cost of $4 million — $1.3 million from the Cumberland CID and the remainder coming from the county and the state, according to CID documents.
During Thursday’s ceremony, Menefee presented Callan with a framed watercolor of the trail extension.
Callan, who said his name was placed on the original length of trail back in June of 2007, said he was “absolutely humbled” by both Thursday’s recognition and the initial naming honor.
“People would say, ‘Well, how did it happen?’” Callan said. “I said, ‘Well, I don’t really know precisely. I know some people that I worked with … I think they had something to do with it, but precisely I tried to do a good job and worked with all these agencies — GDOT, GRTA, ARC, the CIDs — listened to them, what they needed, and tried to help them get there.”
Starting at the Bob Callan Trailhead located at Interstate North Parkway and Cumberland Boulevard, hikers and bikers will find six new boardwalk sections, a steel truss bridge spanning a creek tributary, a viewing overlook and resting areas with benches at trail access points. The trail itself is paved with a sturdy porous concrete designed to allow rainfall to filter through to the ground.
Another 1-mile addition to the Bob Callan/Rottenwood Creek Trail is planned to extend further northward to Terrell Mill Road. A cost of the final mile has yet to be determined, Menefee previously said.
Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce, who was among several county officials involved in Thursday’s event, called the trail extension the “new jewel in the crown of Cobb County and the Cumberland CID.”
“The CID board has truly been visionaries in the development of this area, and I believe that Sen. (Johnny) Isakson, if he were here today, might say that the dream that he helped create in writing the legislation for the CID has created something better than he imagined,” Boyce said, referring to the U.S. senator from east Cobb who is at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, recovering from a fall. While he was a Georgia state representative, Isakson helped draft a statewide constitutional amendment to allow CIDs in the Peach State. It passed in 1984.
Thursday’s opening of the trail, Boyce said, adds to the more than 60 miles of trails in the county’s trail system, which forms connections to several trails that lead well beyond Cobb.
“By the end of next year, you’ll be able to ride from Kennesaw all the way down here, you’ll be able to, eventually, up north to Woodstock to Cherokee County and then south to the (Atlanta) Beltline,” Boyce said before quipping, to laughter, “I’ve even heard you can ride it as far away as some mystical place called ‘Alabama.’
”
