Police arrested two men after they said a traffic stop yielded over three pounds of marijuana on Delk Road near Northchase Parkway last week.
Roderick Davenport, 46, of Atlanta, was taken into custody and booked into the Cobb County jail July 8.
Another man, Cleveland A. Williams, was also apprehended in connection with the same incident after leading officers on a foot chase and jumping into a creek, according to another arrest warrant, but his information had not been entered into the Sheriff’s Department’s website as of Sunday afternoon.
Police said they pulled the men over in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu without working brake lights.
Officers said a search of the trunk led to the discovery of 3.06 pounds of marijuana, and investigators also found zipper baggies and $2,577 on Davenport’s person, the warrant states.
He was booked into jail and faces charges including possessing marijuana with intent to distribute as well as multiple gun charges stemming from his alleged possession of a Ruger SRC 9mm handgun at the time of his arrest.
Police said the gun had been reported stolen to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Department, and he was not supposed to have a firearm because of a prior conviction of trafficking cocaine in Fulton County. He is being held without bond.
Williams faces the same charges according to his warrant, plus one count of obstruction for allegedly fleeing officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.