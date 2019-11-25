ATLANTA — If you took off work on Wednesday thinking you could beat Thanksgiving traffic, you might want to think again.
“If you’re trying to leave around lunch on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, you’re going to be stuck in traffic just like everyone else,” said Matthew Glasser, regional traffic operations manager for the Georgia Department of Transportation. According to GDOT data, traffic then is just as bad as it is during a typical day’s rush hour.
“If you’ve taken the day off on Wednesday, maybe you just go ahead and travel on Tuesday night,” Glasser said. “Or you get up at your normal time and you get going at that 6 o’clock, 7 o’clock, 8 o’clock hour.”
Knowing how traffic flows — and proactively responding to the areas where they know it will be bad — is a function of the oodles of data collected by radars, magnetometers and vehicle-sensing devices spread throughout the metro area, as well as “vehicle probe data” gathered and sold by newer car models.
“This is all built on that vehicle probe data set,” Glasser said, referring to the data generated by newer car models, many of which have built-in navigation tools in the mold of Google Maps.
“When you buy that car and you’re using that data, one of the things that you probably don’t ever think about is that you’re not paying to use that data,” he said. “The reason that they don’t charge you for that is that they monetize it on the back end.”
Transportation departments like GDOT use that data to predict traffic flows. It tells GDOT staff, for example, that traffic will be lighter than usual the Wednesday morning before Thanksgiving, but will pick up around lunchtime and slowly taper off over the course of the day.
The rest of the holiday weekend, travel in northwest Atlanta will be as heavy as usual until Friday, at which point it will become lighter than usual, according to a DOT traffic forecast chart. Even though there will be more cars on the road than usual, they will be more spread out, Glasser said, making travel relatively painless in the metro area save a few trouble spots like Barrett Parkway in Cobb, State Route 141 in Buckhead and the occasional supermarket or grocery store.
GDOT has other tips for people traveling this holiday weekend.
First and foremost, drivers are urged to keep their hands off their phones while they drive.
When Georgia became a “hands free state” in 2018 — meaning it became illegal to hold one’s phone while driving — GDOT saw a “marked decrease” in accidents, said Scott Higley, director of strategic communications at GDOT.
If you’re traveling with someone, “Let them navigate for you,” he said.
Second, call 511 if you have any trouble on the road. Whether you run out of gas or need help changing a flat tire, someone can come an help wherever you are in the state.
Finally, resist the urge to succumb to road rage, Higley said.
“Bring your patience with you. Just chill.”
