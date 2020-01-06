Traffic is all but stopped on Interstate 285 eastbound at the Cumberland interchange in Cobb County, as Georgia State Patrol works to clear a large truck and its contents from the roadway, near the I-75 exit.
The tractor-trailer overturned, spilling its contents, about 10:30 a.m. Monday, Lt. Stephanie Stallings of Georgia State Patrol told the MDJ, adding there’s no estimate as to when the roadway will fully reopen.
“We’re still on the scene determining what the cause is,” Stallings said of the incident. “All but one lane on I-285 eastbound is blocked at this stage.”
Vehicles are being diverted on I-75 south to get around the crash and subsequent traffic congestion, she said.
Heavy equipment is on site for the clean-up, Stallings added.
She said one other vehicle was involved in the incident, but no injuries were reported.
Aerial images of the crash show the truck appears to have been filled with trash.
Return for updates.
