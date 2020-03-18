Traffic is flowing again on I-285 westbound near the I-75 interchange three hours after a fatal wreck brought the freeway to a standstill.
According to a tweet posted shortly after 1:33 p.m. Wednesday by the Cobb County Police Department, multiple lanes on I-285 were blocked due to the wreck.
Cobb police were unable to provide additional details regarding the wreck Wednesday afternoon.
The Cobb County police and fire departments responded to the wreck. The Cobb County Police Department's STEP Unit is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.