A tractor trailer's blown tire started a fire along Interstate 285 early on Tuesday morning, according to Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services.

Friction from a blown tire sparked a tractor trailer fire along Interstate 285 early Tuesday morning, according to Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services.

Authorities say the blow out just after 4 a.m. generated enough heat to ignite the truck's wheel before the driver could pull off I-285 North at the Chattahoochee River to stop the truck. No injuries have been reported.

"The driver attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher but it grew too quickly," a Facebook post from Cobb Fire states. "The cab and trailer were heavily involved before fire personnel arrived."

The incident blocked two right lanes on the interstate, according to Lt. Steve Bennett, a spokesman for the fire department. Bennett said the fire was out and cargo was being removed from the "mostly empty" trailer carrying water and dry food goods at around 5:30 a.m.

The trailer, he said, was "cut/torn open on the left side" to help get cargo out. The cab and the trailer were both destroyed. 

