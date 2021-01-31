Traces of toxic bacteria have been found in the Chattahoochee River following an investigation into the death of a dog that swam in the river last week.
The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, a conservation nonprofit, announced in a Facebook post that water quality testing revealed traces of a toxic cyanobacteria in the river’s waters near the Gold Branch Trail in Marietta. The organization conducted sample analysis when a dog, Chewy, swam in the river on Jan. 26 and died the following day.
The organization said this is the first time they have detected this type of bacteria in the Chattahoochee’s main body.
"Cyanobacteria (or blue-green algae) are naturally produced microscopic organisms that are found in various waterways across the world,” Chattahoochee Riverkeeper wrote in the post. “In some cases they can produce harmful toxins. An investigation is ongoing to try to determine if toxins are to blame in this unfortunate situation.”
So far, traces found in the water are not at levels considered to be dangerous, and it is unknown if the river water is connected with the dog’s death. Chattahoochee Riverkeeper is conducting further testing in conjunction with the National Park Service and the University of Georgia.
For now, visitors to the river are advised to bring their own clean water for their four-legged friends.
