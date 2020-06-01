The Cobb County Planning Commission will consider two developments totaling almost 200 homes at its zoning hearing Tuesday.
It will be the commission’s first meeting since March. Meetings in April and May were canceled due to the coronavirus. The Planning Commission is an advisory body, and can only make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners, which has the final say over rezoning cases.
Developer Traton, LLC has proposed building 83 attached townhomes on 10 acres off Riverside Parkway, just south of its intersection with Blair Ridge Road and about three miles from Six Flags Over Georgia.
Toll Southeast LP Company, meanwhile, has proposed putting 104 single-family houses on 55 acres off Macland Road, about one mile from its intersection with Barrett Parkway.
County staff have recommended denial of Traton’s townhome project, saying the undeveloped area has been set aside for medium-density housing of no more than five homes per acre. The development is well above that, at eight per acre.
County staff have recommended approval of Toll’s proposal, saying it is consistent with the county’s land-use map and will not overly burden existing infrastructure.
The Planning Commission will also consider a senior housing development they had held at their previous meeting, in March.
Seven Springs Development Co. has proposed creating a gated community with 55 homes on 15 acres near the Paulding County border in west Cobb, just south of Macland Road.
The residential senior living zoning category stipulates that homeowners must be 55 years old or older.
According to Kevin Moore, the developer’s attorney, the homes would sell in the $300,000 to $500,000 range.
In March, Planning Commissioner Galt Porter said the development was too dense, despite having been reduced from 61 units when it was first proposed.
