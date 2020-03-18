The Town Center at Cobb shopping mall in Kennesaw will close 7 p.m. Wednesday, its parent company announced. It is scheduled to reopen March 29.
"After extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, Simon will close all of its retail properties, including malls, premium outlets and mills in the U.S.," the company said in a news release Wednesday.
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," David Simon, Simon's CEO, said in the release.
