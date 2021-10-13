Bus fire.jpg
Cobb County Facebook

A tour bus fire on Interstate 285 south disrupted traffic between Paces Ferry and Atlanta roads Wednesday morning, though no injuries were reported.

There were no passengers aboard the bus, and the driver made it out of the vehicle safely, according to Nick Danz, a spokesman for Cobb Fire and Emergency Services.

"Interstate fires are challenging especially with traffic due to congestion and water access," Danz said, adding that it's important for motorists to stay out of highway emergency lanes.

The stretch of I-285 affected will be closed as crews continue to clean up and decontaminate the area, authorities say.

