Hotels and motels across Cobb County are averaging around 16% occupancy, with some reporting even fewer guests during the coronavirus pandemic, as discussed in the latest meeting of Cobb Travel and Tourism.
The organization’s board and staff participated in a video conference Wednesday, updating one another about recent reductions in paid room nights and tax revenues, as well as operating expenditures.
Although the county’s tourism industry is taking a hit as a result of the pandemic, with travel and all manner of events canceled, there is light at the end of the tunnel, staff said.
“We strongly believe that the regional and drive market will substitute, in the near future, for that long-haul outbound destination travel,” Cobb Travel and Tourism President and CEO Holly Quinlan said.
She cited state predictions that two thirds of travelers post-coronavirus restrictions will be in the “domestic and road trip” category.
“We’re very well positioned in Cobb County for people to travel to us and be able to enjoy what we have to offer,” Quinlan said.
She believes when that occurs, Cobb will be ready, but in the meantime, she said the local tourism and travel industry must brace itself for significantly less business.
AccommodationCobb hotel and motel tax collections in February were down 24.9%, or a quarter, compared to February last year, and down almost 5% for the year to date, Quinlan reported.
Cobb Travel and Tourism listed hotel/motel tax as totaling around $1.5 million in the February/March reporting period of fiscal year 2019, and around $1.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020.
“These lag behind real time,” Quinlan said of the latest tax collections. “But they are definitely showing us a picture of things that we believe are to come.”
Quinlan said a Cobb Travel and Tourism survey of hotels and motels in the county showed an average occupancy of around 16%, despite many facilities reporting single-digit occupancy rates.
Two hotels in the Town Center area and another in the city of Marietta have National Guard contracts and are 87-99% full, Quinlan said, adding those hotels are not being publicly disclosed. When the three hotels with high occupancy are included in the county rates, the average increases to around 22%, Quinlan explained.
“That’s better than some of the previous numbers we had seen,” she said. “So things are going, if only slightly, better.”
Board chair Devin Heath said with corporate travel canceled, the only visitors in Cobb at present are a few leisure travelers.
Chris Colbert, Cobb Travel and Tourism’s director of trade show sales, said the extended stay hotels seem to be faring better than the full service and high-end ones, which is also true throughout the rest of the United States and Canada.
Quinlan said most hotels and motels in Cobb are working with a skeleton crew, and almost 1,500 local staff have either been laid off or furloughed.
“It is a significant impact from a workforce perspective to the hotel industry,” she said. “But we do believe there are some very positive things on the horizon.”
Board treasurer Michael Knowles said so far no contingency reserves have had to be used to offset revenue loss.
“We are taking very conservative steps,” Knowles said. “And the steps we are putting in place will allow Cobb Travel and Tourism to remain financially sound for fiscal years 21, 22 and 23.”
EventsRachel Rogers, Cobb Travel and Tourism’s director of sport sales and engagement, said over 2,000 paid room nights in Cobb for various planned sports championships and events have been affected by the pandemic.
Rogers listed 13 local sports events planned from February through July, stating all but two were either canceled, postponed or shortened because of the coronavirus situation.
One event was held in early February and another partially held in early March, per Rogers’ list, representing almost 500 room nights that were paid.
The canceled events would have involved 1,877 room nights in Cobb, and the postponed events another 1,561 room nights, she reported.
Sports events still scheduled to happen in Cobb include a karate championship in June and a basketball competition in July, Rogers reported, totaling around 2,300 room nights.
Several non-sporting events have also been canceled in Cobb during the pandemic, including a technology competition for students and a couple of business conferences, according to Cobb Travel and Tourism.
Cobb’s largest planned event, the anime weekend at Cobb Galleria Centre, is still scheduled for October 2021, the organization reports, representing almost 2,700 room nights in the county.
The Cobb government’s finance team predicts the pandemic will likely “devastate” hotel/motel tax revenues, according to finance director Bill Volckmann.
Assuming an 80-90% reduction in such revenues during the crisis, the amount the tax collects per month would drop from about $1.2 million to as little as $100,000, the county calculated.
The money generated by the tax is used to pay off existing bonds on the Atlanta Braves Stadium and the Cobb Performing Arts Centre.
PositivesCobb Travel and Tourism has launched two new initiatives to highlight the local arts and culture community and support Cobb restaurants during this health crisis.
One initiative, called Friday VIBEs, is a digital video series highlighting various artists and others in the culture community. Episodes are uploaded Fridays on the organization’s Instagram page.
The other new initiative, Takeout Contest, encourages Cobb residents to order food takeout or delivery from local restaurants while social distancing measures are in place.
Participants can win $100 gift cards for Cobb restaurants by uploading a photo to social media proving they ordered local food takeout and using the hashtags #CobbFoodie and #LoveCobbCounty.
Winners will be contacted social media, Cobb Travel and Tourism announced.
“Cobb Travel and Tourism continues to work to support the hospitality and tourism community during this unprecedented time,” Quinlan said in a recent news release. “Tourism is such a driving force in our community, and our team is working every day to develop innovative ideas that help shine a light on the great assets in our county.”
