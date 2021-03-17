Thunderstorms on Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Cobb County could bring over an inch of rain, with the possibility for tornados, hail, and flooding in some areas.
The National Weather Service issued a notice of hazardous weather Wednesday morning for dozens of Georgia counties, including Cobb. While storms could begin as early as Wednesday afternoon, the NWS says the “primary risk” will be overnight.
The notice warns that the most significant threat posed by the storms is the possibility for tornadoes, which could bring winds of over 60 mph. Currently, the NWS’ Storm Prediction Center says the areas of highest risk are in central Mississippi and Alabama; Atlanta and Cobb are categorized as a “slight risk” area for Wednesday night.
The NWS adds that parts of eastern Georgia, including eastern metro Atlanta, are categorized as "enhanced" or "moderate" risk.
Cobb County government posted a warning for residents to make preparations for severe weather. It also advised that while the county does have a tornado siren network, residents may not be able to hear them while indoors during a storm.
Meanwhile, Accuweather says over 100 million Americans across the southeast are in the path of the system.
The NWS notice encompasses a swath of Georgia stretching from Chattooga County in the north, to Laurens County in central Georgia.
