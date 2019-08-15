CUMBERLAND — Cobb County will be one of only three places in the country offering the latest in sports gaming technology when a new venture opens at The Battery Atlanta beside SunTrust Park, developers say.
Good Game is set to open in November in a 7,500 square feet space of The Battery, bringing the full range of Topgolf’s Swing Suite virtual gaming products to Cumberland.
Mike Plant, president and CEO of Braves Development Company, and Jerry Jacobs Jr, co-CEO of hospitality company Delaware North, were on site to reveal their plans to media Thursday.
They said Good Game in Cobb County will be the only place outside of Green Bay, Wisconsin and Boston, Massachusetts where people can experience the whole host of Topgolf Swing Suite offerings in multiple lounge areas.
The “hot” technology is not available as a home product, Jacobs said, adding the new business should generate about 40 local jobs.
There’s no definitive opening date yet, with the empty space on Battery Avenue awaiting a complete interior fit-out, but once doors open patrons will be able to book time in one of seven private lounge spaces to try the range of virtual games unique to Topgolf Swing Suite, including the golf target game, zombie dodgeball, hockey shots, carnival classic and baseball pitching.
Each private lounge will accommodate up to eight players, for time-based rates that have yet to be determined.
“We are proud to team with Delaware North and The Battery Atlanta to provide a new kind of interactive social experience that will entertain visitors of all ages and skill levels in Atlanta,” Topgolf Swing Suite President Ron Powers said. “Powered by industry-leading Full Swing simulators, games are designed for both non-golfers and golfers alike, so everyone can have a great time.”
A family dining area and bar will complete the business, accommodating people who only want to eat or drink as well as those keen on the full virtual gaming experience.
Jacobs said Good Game in Green Bay is set to open first, followed by the Cobb location in November, and finally the Boston venue.
“What we’re seeing in the sports and millennial market is people going to events but not necessarily watching the event, and what we’ve discovered is it’s really about being around other people, aggregating, especially in the city,” he said. “So this is that opportunity for people to aggregate and enjoy each other’s company and that’s a really sought-out product, there’s a lot of enthusiasm.”
The Battery is designed to accommodate families with options for everyone, and Good Game fits into that, which is why the rental space has remained empty until now, Plant said.
“We’ve been waiting for the right opportunity because we want to do things that make sense for this experiential environment we’ve created here,” he said. “Younger people want to participate in what they’re doing and this is going to be a high-end experience with a lot of variety.”
Good Game will be in a corner ground-level suite among The Battery’s shops and restaurants, near the SunTrust Park entrance, accessible from the red parking deck.
Delaware North, which is the exclusive food and beverage service provider for the Atlanta Braves and SunTrust Park, will develop a fun and unique menu for Good Game, Jacobs said, which will stay open in keeping with The Battery’s hours.
“This is going to be a casual approachable dining experience for families or friends that want to gather. It’s inviting in that regard,” he said.
Plant said he tested the Swing Suite games with seven buddies and had “a blast.”
“There was a lot of laughing,” he said. “It’s so real, this technology now is so authentic.”
