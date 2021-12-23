Editor's note: The MDJ counts down the Top 10 local stories of 2021 as determined by newsroom staff. Today's installment is No. 7.
Cityhood movements in Cobb County took a big step forward this year.
On behalf of residents in Mableton, west Cobb, east Cobb and Vinings, state lawmakers this spring filed four bills. If those bills are approved next year by the General Assembly, the 200,000-some residents who live within the proposed cities' boundaries will decide for themselves, via referenda, whether to incorporate.
In other words, come Jan. 1, 2023, Cobb could have 10 cities. In order, from most populous to least, they would be: Lost Mountain in west Cobb, Mableton, Marietta, Smyrna, East Cobb, Kennesaw, Acworth, Powder Springs, Austell and Vinings.
Each proposal is different, but all are motivated, in part, by dissatisfaction with, or fear of, land-use decisions made by the county's five-member governing board.
In Mableton, advocates hope to spur development, with population density being a prerequisite for amenities the area lacks, such as restaurants.
In west Cobb, east Cobb and Vinings, cityhood advocates hope to stymie development and preserve the suburban or semi-rural nature of their neighborhoods.
While discussions of Mableton and east Cobb cityhood have gone on for years, movements in west Cobb and Vinings are relatively new.
None are guaranteed to succeed. The first hurdle is the state legislature, which must approve the four bills filed earlier this year. State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna and chair of the Cobb legislative delegation, has said he would oppose all four efforts to incorporate until a study was done on their impact to county government.
The bills' sponsors, of course, have a different view.
“I’m supportive of all four efforts,” state Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, said. He has sponsored the east Cobb cityhood bill. “I believe that if the people of Marietta, Acworth, Powder Springs, and Smyrna — if they have the right to self-governance, local control of zoning and things of that nature, the residents of east Cobb, Mableton, Lost Mountain, and Vinings should as well.”
