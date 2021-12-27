Editor's note: The MDJ counts down the Top 10 local stories of 2021 as determined by newsroom staff. Today's installment is No. 5.
"An exemplary leader," according to President Joe Biden.
"A giant," Gov. Brian Kemp said.
"If all Republicans were like Johnny Isakson, I’d have been one," said former Gov. Roy Barnes.
Former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, a longtime Cobb County resident, passed away this month at age 76, prompting an avalanche of tributes from across the nation.
It isn't hard to understand why.
As many have said since his passing, Isakson was known for his motto that “There are two types of people in this world: friends and future friends.”
His fingerprints are everywhere from legislation creating community improvement districts to the special purpose local option sales tax. Isakson held the distinction of being the only Georgian ever to have been elected to the Georgia House, Georgia Senate, U.S. House and U.S. Senate. In 2016, he also became the first Georgia Republican ever to be elected to a third term in the U.S. Senate.
He retired in 2019 due to the advance of his Parkinson's Disease. True to form, his final speech on the Senate floor was a plea for bipartisanship: “Bipartisanship is a state of being, a state of mind,” he said. “We’ve got to stand up to the evils of society today, because if we don’t do it, nobody will. The best country, the strongest country in the world cannot succumb to crushing itself inwardly.”
Among his proudest accomplishments as a lawmaker came during his final term, when he chaired the Senate's Veterans Affairs Committee. Under his leadership, the committee passed 25 pieces of legislation in 2017 and 2018, which were all signed into law, including the flagship Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks (MISSION) Act, which included changes meant to improve the VA’s healthcare delivery system and provide veterans with more choices and fewer barriers to care.
His work did not stop after he left the Senate. He founded the Isakson Initiative, a non-profit devoted to funding research on Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other neurological diseases. And he provided the final contribution to the Isakson Chair for Parkinson’s Research at the University of Georgia, helping the endowment reach its $4.5 million goal.
Before becoming a politician, Isakson was a businessman. In 1988, when the MDJ bestowed him with the Cobb County Citizen of the Year award, Isakson’s real estate company had more than 1,000 agents, 28 offices and $1.4 billion in annual sales.
According to Barnes, "in the final analysis, in politics, it’s can you get anything done or are you just up there warming a seat. He could get things done.”
