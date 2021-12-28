In this November 2020 file photo, from left, Flynn Broady, Connie Taylor, Lisa Cupid and Craig Owens campaign the weekend before the election. They would go on to become elected district attorney, Superior Court clerk, county chair and sheriff, respectively.
Editor's note: The MDJ counts down the Top 10 local stories of 2021 as determined by newsroom staff. Today's installment is No. 4.
Cobb was, in a sense, an outlier.
Though a Democrat took the White House last year, his party struggled down ballot. It was another miss for pollsters, who had predicted a "blue wave" would wash across the United States.
But there was a blue wave. It was just a little smaller than expected.
In Cobb, Democrats took every countywide office on the ballot: chair of the Board of Commissioners, district attorney, sheriff, county clerk. Not since the 1970s had Democrats done so well in Cobb, which, for about four decades now has been a bastion of big-R Republicanism.
Also significant were the racial barriers broken: the candidate elected to each of those positions was Black. Many of those were firsts in the county.
Lisa Cupid ousted incumbent Mike Boyce to become chair of Cobb's governing board, Craig Owens beat incumbent Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren and Connie Taylor bested incumbent county clerk Rebecca Keaton in the 2020 elections and took office this year.
And with the victory of Democratic county commission candidates Monique Sheffield and Jerica Richardson (of districts 4 and 2, respectively), all five members of the county's governing board are women, also a first.
Nevertheless, Democrats failed to flip the Cobb Board of Education or any Georgia House or Senate seats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.