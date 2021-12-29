Editor's note: The MDJ counts down the Top 10 local stories of 2021 as determined by newsroom staff. Today's installment is No. 3.
Cobb County School District continues to excel. State figures this year show its students were, again, more likely to graduate than those in most other Georgia districts; its students were, again, among the best at taking the SAT college entrance exam.
Nevertheless, meetings of its governing board, the Cobb Board of Education, were anything but celebratory this year. Like other school systems around the nation, it faced contentious debates over coronavirus safety protocols and critical race theory. Parents came to protest mask mandates (or a lack thereof). Acrimony between the board’s Republicans and Democrats seemed to reach its peak in September when the Democrats walked out, mid-meeting, after they were denied the opportunity to ask questions regarding a presentation on the coronavirus’ spread within the district.
That acrimony kicked off what may have been the district’s biggest story of the year: news that its accreditor, Cognia, would conduct a special review after having received complaints from the board’s Democrats and 50-some members of the community.
In a letter dated Jan. 21, board Democrats Dr. Jaha Howard, Charisse Davis and Tré Hutchins asked Cognia for its “professional expertise in ensuring that the Cobb Board of Education is upholding its duties as a governing body” and noted the “continued silencing of board members who would like to not only talk about positives, but also publicly address challenges.”
District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the review could jeopardize the district’s accreditation and with it, graduates’ odds of getting into college or securing HOPE scholarships, teacher recruitment and retention and county property values.
Such a move was not without precedent. In 2008, the company that later became Cognia revoked Clayton County’s accreditation, citing, among other things, infighting on its school board.
In November, Cognia released its findings and its recommendations. Chief among them: Cobb would retain its accreditation status and have one year to fix what Cognia believes is broken. More specifically, a “Progress Monitoring Review” will “examine the progress made by the district.” Left unsaid: what punishment, if any, Cognia might levy should it find insufficient progress had been made.
There's much to address, in Cognia's view. The company found that “most” of the members on the Cobb Board of Education do not follow their own ethics code; that there is no “consistent and formal process” for making purchasing decisions; that the district’s strategic plan lacks measurable goals; and that infighting on the school board has cast the district in a negative light.
The board has yet to discuss Cognia’s findings publicly.
“We need time as a board … to decide, you know, how do we approach the recommendations?” Chairman Randy Scamihorn told the MDJ. “We’re considering our options … and all options are on the table.”
