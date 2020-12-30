EDITOR’S NOTE: The MDJ counts down the top 10 local stories of 2020 as determined by newsroom staff. Today, we reach No. 2: The Pandemic. What news story of 2020 could beat the coronavirus? See Friday's edition for the No. 1 story the past year.
There’s no other way to put it: The devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic this year was horrific. As of Dec. 30, almost 350,000 Americans had died. Nearly 10,000 Georgians have been claimed by the virus. Thousands more are in hospital beds today, trying to fight off this uniquely destructive disease. It has been an astounding tragedy, the likes of which this country and state has not seen in a century.
Cobb proved to be at the center of many of the stories of the pandemic. It was the home of the virus’s first known victim in Georgia, a 67-year-old man who passed away at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Soon after, Cobb entered the pandemic in full force. Lines snaked around blocks for testing as stores saw their shelves emptied. Food banks and health care facilities were placed under immense strain as Georgians lost their jobs or became sick.
The community showed great resilience. In March, Dobbins Air Reserve Base opened its doors to 503 Americans who had been stranded aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship. It sent nurses to New York City to fight the pandemic where it was worst. And today, the courage and ingenuity of the men and women of Dobbins are an example for service members nationwide.
In Cobb County, 549 people died from COVID-19. They were mothers, fathers, grandparents and children. They were teachers, beloved friends and neighbors, pillars of the community.
As the year drew to a close, glimmers of hope emerged. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived at Wellstar facilities in early December, bringing much needed peace of mind to those most at risk. It was followed soon after by the Moderna vaccine, distributed to public health workers and senior citizens just in time for Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.