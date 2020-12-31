As bad as 2020 was, it brought out the best in us.
The coronavirus pandemic was devastating for families experiencing the worst of the virus. It closed businesses, kept us from loved ones and disrupted everyday life — everything from worship to schooling to gatherings and more. But in the middle of extraordinary upheaval, extraordinary people stepped up.
Hunkered down by stay-at-home restrictions with nowhere to go in March, residents, including young children, sewed face masks for health care workers, neighbors and friends. Restaurants, businesses, faith groups and individuals delivered meals and personal protective equipment to health care workers and first responders working the front lines. The city of Marietta declared health care workers “pandemic heroes” and dedicated part of Tower Road in their honor. A Santa Claus appeared in front of an east Cobb neighborhood in the spring to deliver early Christmas cheer to workers headed into Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The generosity of the people on the front line working with COVID patients could not be underestimated.
Amid the economic strain that hit many restaurants that were closed to in-person dining, the owner of Vittle’s in Smyrna, Charity Salyers, sold her beloved Mustang to keep paying her employees. To help ward off loneliness among residents isolated in quarantined nursing homes, staff and volunteers from Bristol Hospice in Cumberland greeted them with parades outside their windows, dancing and singing in costumes, tagging pets along.
As the Class of 2020 graduated high school, congratulatory signs, drive-through ceremonies and virtual events sprouted all over the county to salute these young citizens who entered the next chapter of their lives under the most unusual of circumstances.
In May, Al Bishop Park was home to a massive drive-thru farmers market, the launch of a statewide initiative to support farmers known as Georgia Grown To-Go. Volunteers came to pack boxes of produce and help families load them into their cars. The event was held at multiple locations around the state and returned to Cobb in October.
The need among Cobb’s most vulnerable residents was greater than ever this year.
MUST Ministries reports that it has distributed over 1.7 million pounds of food since March. The annual Gobble Jog Thanksgiving 10k, MUST’s biggest fundraiser, went virtual, along with many other charity events. But MUST CEO Dr. Ike Reighard said they had also seen more help this year than ever. The community answered the call. Others contributed to feed hungry families, including churches, local YMCAs, Cobb Senior Services, schools, libraries and more, with drive-thru food pantries and other donations.
In the first two months of the pandemic, the Cobb County Food Fleet reported distributing 850,000 pounds of food to county residents — a task requiring agility, flexibility and the help of hundreds of community-minded businesses and volunteers to navigate the hurdles of acquiring, storing and delivering the food.
Over the holidays, local residents and businesses gave Christmas gifts to children in poverty, to teens and adults in substance abuse recovery, children of domestic violence survivors and others in need. Struggling businesses got relief in the form of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Cobb businesses took out millions in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans to keep employees.
The Cobb County government received over $130 million in CARES Act funding, which went to cities to cover pandemic-related costs and provide their own relief, public schools, businesses and nonprofits to keep paying employees, and for food, rent and mortgage assistance. In his farewell address, outgoing Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce thanked the board for the way in which they allocated the funds.
“I really believe that when the history is written of Cobb County, this will have been our finest hour,” Boyce said.
Thousands of other shows of charity (too many to mention) promulgated throughout Cobb. To record the giving hearts of Cobb County, The Marietta Daily Journal launched a special “Act of Kindness” feature that allowed readers to share these benevolent acts, those they bestowed and those bestowed upon them. Over the last 10 months, hundreds of acts of kindness have been called or sent in and reported.
For each of those, there is likely another 10 or 20 that went unreported. For these and a thousand other reasons, Cobb’s generosity ranked as No. 1 in the MDJ’s annual list of top stories of the year.
