In May, Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid called out the leadership of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, implying the chamber was applying a double standard to her Democrat-led board on issues affecting Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
Mourners left flowers, crosses, and inscribed golf balls at the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club. On July 3, the bodies of Gene Siller, 46, Paul Pierson, 76, and Henry Valdez, 46, were discovered shot dead at the 10th hole.
To close out the year, the MDJ has counted down the Top 10 Cobb County stories of 2021 as chosen by newsroom staff. Widespread availability of coronavirus vaccines has brought a measure of normalcy and loosened the pandemic's iron grip over headlines. This year, they include the death of a Cobb County icon, a grisly crime, the crowning of champions and more.
#10. BUYER’S REMORSE: Kennesaw’s Town Center Mall is foreclosed upon, and Deutsche Banks claims the property from its previous owner, Simon Property Group.
Published Dec. 21
#9: DOBBINS DUSTUP: Over the objections from Dobbins Air Reserve Base and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, the Cobb Board of Commissioners approves a condominium development in the base's accident zone, prompting a testy back and forth between commissioners and county business leaders.
Published Dec. 22
#8: HOLY ACRIMONY: Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, a conservative east Cobb congregation, announces its intent to leave the UMC denomination, prompting a legal battle between the two.
Published Dec. 23
#7: CITYHOOD: Four cityhood movements in Cobb take a step forward as state lawmakers sponsor bills that could put referenda before residents of the proposed cities in 2022.
Published Dec. 24
#6: MURDER ON THE GREEN: Three men are killed in a shooting at Kennesaw’s Pinetree Country Club, prompting a five-day manhunt for the perpetrator and nationwide mourning for victim Gene Siller, a well-known golf pro.
Published Dec. 25
#5: ISAKSON DIES: Former senator and longtime Cobb resident Johnny Isakson dies after a battle with Parkinson’s, prompting mourning and tributes from Republicans and Democrats alike.
Published Dec. 28
#4: BLUE COBB: A new crop of Cobb leaders take office, putting the county in the hands of Democrats for the first time since the 1980s.
Published Dec. 29
#3: COGNIA REVIEW: Cobb County School District keeps its accreditation after a special review, but is given a year to make changes.
Published Dec. 30
#2: PANDEMIC, YEAR 2: Vaccines, though hard to find at first, become widely available, while millions in federal stimulus flow to Cobb County and its schools. Businesses, meanwhile, suffer pandemic-related supply chain and labor shortages.
Published Dec. 31
#1: LAND OF THE BRAVES: The Atlanta Braves win their fourth World Series and first at Cobb County’s Truist Park, defeating the Houston Astros in six games.
