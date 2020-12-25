When Tom Charron first began practicing law in Cobb County, “you could put all the Republican party in a phone booth,” he said.
Just a few years later, in 1976, he was elected Cobb District Attorney, becoming the first Republican to ever win a countywide race, the vanguard of Cobb’s rightward shift.
Charron now serves as the administrator of the Cobb Superior Court, a position he has held for the past 12 years. He will retire at year’s end. In a recent interview, he took a look back at his years as Cobb’s top law enforcement official.
Charron was born and raised in Connecticut, in a little town northwest of Hartford called Avon. While a student at Central Connecticut State College, his father was offered a job in Atlanta, and Charron, curious, flew down to check out the southern city.
A couple days into his visit, he called his parents to tell them: “I’m not going back,” he recalled.
“It was a vibrant young city, I could see that there were a lot of people my age,” he said. “There just seemed to be a lot more opportunities in Atlanta ... for young people than in the rust belt.”
He transferred to Georgia State College and, following in his father’s footsteps, got a job at Life of Georgia as a group underwriter, writing health insurance policies for companies and taking classes at night.
In 1969, he enrolled at Atlanta Law School on a whim. He was still a student at Georgia State and an underwriter at Life of Georgia, but, at the time, “If you had two years of college you could then go to three years of law school and take the bar exam,” he explained.
Over time, he took fewer and fewer classes at Georgia State, gradually replacing them with law classes. He never finished his bachelor’s degree.
After passing the bar exam, a former classmate from Marietta suggested he clerk for C.E. Thompson, an attorney with an office on the Square over what is, today, Sweet Melissa Records.
He eventually struck out on his own, working as a defense attorney and a civil attorney and, really, taking “whatever came through the door.”
. Having been raised in a Republican household, he joined the county’s “fledgling” Republican Party.
“All of the people I grew up with in Connecticut were John Kennedy fans, Democrats,” he said, “and my dad was the only maverick — he was even a Republican who voted for Nixon. So Republican is always been in my blood. And so when I moved down here, it looked even more hopeless than it did in Connecticut at the time.”
The party’s members, few as they were, talked him into running against a state representative in 1974. He got 30% of the vote.
Two years later, at the tender age of 26, he took another shot at elected office, this time running for district attorney against Democrat Buddy Darden.
“He’s a wonderful guy — you can’t help but like him,” Charron said of Darden. Nevertheless, “it was a brutal campaign.”
In Charron’s telling, Darden had erred in the prosecution of a double-murder of the Matthews, an elderly couple in east Cobb. Police eventually found a prostitute from Greenville, South Carolina, named Debbie Kidd, who claimed to have witnessed the killing. Despite her vague testimony, Darden decided to prosecute several known troublemakers Kidd had implicated.
Although they were convicted, their convictions were appealed and a team of appellate lawyers found out Kidd couldn’t have been in Cobb on the day of the murder; she had cashed a check in South Carolina that day.
Darden was forced to dismiss the charges against the men who had been convicted, and then charged Kidd with perjury. Charron took her on as a client.
Charron won, stunning observers.
“We had a statistician who had been doing some polling for our campaign,” Charron said. “He threw down his pencil. I’ll always remember: he said, ‘You’ve just won this election.’”
“What happened is, during the late ’60s early ’70s … anything east of the Big Chicken started growing, and people were coming in just like my father, from out of state,” he said. “They were buying homes in Indian Hills and other subdivisions out there. My campaign people had me concentrate on walking door to door in those subdivisions during the campaign. And these were people who had no party affiliation, they weren’t part of Marietta. They never even came to the Square. And a majority of them were Republicans.
“I ended up winning it with, you know, 51.7% … I’ll always remember what a gentleman Buddy was. He called to congratulate me, which you don’t see much anymore.”
Charron was as surprised as anyone else.
“Here I am, I’m the dog that chased the car and caught it,” he recalled thinking. “What do you do with it now?”
Prosecutors in the office refused to work for the 27-year-old Republican from Connecticut. All but one left, and Charron turned to the private bar to replace them.
In 1980, one of Darden’s former assistant DA’s, Sam Huff, ran against him.
But Charron had made progress on the Matthews case. Douglas County Sheriff Earl Lee — “He was like the stereotypical Walking Tall sheriff: He looked like a cowboy, talked like a cowboy,” Charron recalled — had made friends with mass-murderer Billy Sunday Bird, who had confessed to killing the Matthews with two sidekicks.
Bird’s testimony matched what investigators had found at the scene of the murder. But a jury ultimately declined to convict one of his associates in the murder, saying they couldn’t trust Bird’s testimony, given his criminal record. With Bird already serving a life sentence, Charron let him withdraw a guilty plea.
Charron barely won reelection, something he credits, in part, with his handling of the Matthews case. Four years later, Huff tried again, but this time, Charron won with 70% of the vote. In 1988, 1992 and 1996, he faced no opposition.
“I had some very good successes,” he said. “We had a lot of real serious murder cases. I tried the cases myself, even though I was the boss. I believed if I was going to ask … a jury to take a person’s life, that that ought to be tried by me, their elected DA.”
He successfully sued the State Board of Pardons and Paroles for having released thousands of inmates on parole without notifying local district attorneys or victims, as required by law.
Toward the end of his tenure as DA, he successfully prosecuted former east Cobb resident and Atlanta attorney Fred Tokars who, in 1992, had his 39-year-old wife, Sara Tokars, murdered in front of their two young sons.
Shortly after he was reelected in 1996, the executive director of the National District Attorney Association asked Charron to serve as the director of education at the newly constructed National Advocacy Center in Columbia, South Carolina.
“He said, ‘Look, I used to be the district attorney of Boston, Massachusetts … you know, there comes a time when your votes are going to go away, and you’re gonna get voted out. Leave office before that happens,’” he recalled. “And so I said, ‘You know, maybe I’ve done this too long, it’s been 21-plus years.’ I talked to my wife. It was just a good time.”
He spent six years in South Carolina, then another four years in Washington as the NDAA’s executive director. After 10 years with the NDAA, he decided it was time to go home to Marietta.
“I was just going to practice law,” he said. “I went back to say I’m in town. … (The judges) started telling me how they were in such a fix because they didn’t have a court administrator.”
What was originally supposed to be a three-month stop-gap stint as Cobb’s Superior Court administrator instead became a permanent position. A dozen years later, Charron, 71, says it’s time to move on.
“You know, for the last two years I’ve been saying I don’t want to be here when people start saying ‘When is that old guy going to leave?’” he said. “A third of our judges are brand new judges coming in, it’s time. They’re younger judges, the technology and the way they conduct business is foreign to me — it’s good, what’s happening. In a lot of ways, because of COVID, I think we’ve learned to do a lot of things more efficiently.”
In retirement, he plans on offering trial advocacy training and consulting for companies looking to build or remodel courthouses for the 21st century.
“I may even do a little, you know, public speaking,” he said. “And who knows, I may write some of my memoirs.”
