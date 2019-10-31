A Marietta woman operating an unlicensed daycare from her home was arrested after an 18-month-old boy lost consciousness while in her care, when a scarf was wrapped around his neck, police say.
Pamela Kinsey Helmly, 54, was booked into the Cobb County jail on the afternoon of Oct. 22 after being arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a single misdemeanor charge of operating an early care and education program without a license, records show.
Helmly was released from custody after about 10 hours on a $1,000 bond, according to her jail record.
Police said she was looking after eight children on the morning of Aug. 26 when a young boy, born in April 2018, passed out at her Pebble Hill Drive home "due to a scarf being wrapped around his neck," sometime between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
“Said accused admitted to operating an unlicensed daycare out of said residence since about 2000, she had eight children on this date with one more on the way when the incident occurred, and that she charges $35 or $40 a day depending on if the parents were going to use the tax credit (siblings are $50),” Helmly’s arrest warrant states.
