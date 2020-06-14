Today is Flag Day, the annual commemoration of the adoption of the stars and stripes as America’s official flag in 1777. Independence Day is just a few weeks after that.
Every year for the last two decades or more, flags have appeared around Marietta and the county, lining streets and decorating other public areas. But they're more than just for show.
The Flag Project, a conception of Kiwanis Past President David Miller in 1997, is an initiative that raises money for the Marietta Kiwanis Scholarship fund and other youth service projects, according to the club's website.
Each year, Marietta Kiwanians, with their families and friends, place the flags around the county on six nationally recognized holidays or remembrances: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Sept. 11 and Veterans Day. The flags are typically posted the Saturday before each holiday and taken down the Saturday after.
The proceeds from the project fund Kiwanis Scholarships and other club programs, projects, and grants of the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation as directed by the Board of Directors, the group says.
Over the more than 20 years the program has been in place, the Kiwanis Club of Marietta has presented more than 100 scholarships at an overall value around $227,000, according to the club.
For more information, contact Pat Huey, at pathuey@comcast.net. To download a fillable PDF form and sponsor a flag, visit go.aws/30IcOlE.
