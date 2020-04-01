The City of Marietta posted the following on their Facebook Page:
Today is an important day, today is Census Day. Filing out the 2020 Census is immensely important to our local community.
The results of the Census will also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.
This means the Census directly affects funding for healthcare in our community and now more than ever we realize the importance of that fact. So please take a moment and fill out the Census online - https://my2020census.gov. It is secure and confidential. Please do your part to help our community receive our share of federal funding.
