Marietta-based Tip Top Poultry, Inc. is recalling nearly 68 tons of fully cooked poultry products that may be contaminated with bacteria that can cause illness, miscarriage and, in the elderly or immune-compromised, death.
The frozen, diced, and mechanically separated ready to eat chicken was produced on Jan. 21, 2019, at a facility in Rockmart and display “PACK DATE 01/21/19” on the labels, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday.
The products subject to recall were shipped to hotels, restaurants, and institutions, but do not appear to have been sold in grocery stores.
USDA became aware of the issue on Aug. 17, when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency notified them that a sample of product produced by Tip Top confirmed positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.
Canadian authorities have confirmed seven cases of Listeria monocytogenes illness necessitating six hospitalizations across three Canadian provinces. Victims became sick between November 2017 and June 2019, and those who became ill are between 51 and 97 years of age. The majority of cases, 86%, are female.
Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. People outside these groups can also be affected, but less commonly.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract, and for pregnant women, this infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.
Older adults and persons with weakened immune systems can also suffer from life-threatening infections from the bacteria.
Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.
“It is possible that more recent illnesses may be reported in the outbreak because of the delay between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported to public health officials,” the Public Health Agency of Canada wrote in an alert. “This period is called the case reporting delay. In national Listeria monocytogenes outbreak investigations, the case reporting delay is usually between 4 and 6 weeks.”
The feds did not report any illnesses related to the recall in the U.S., but said tainted food could still be out there.
“(The Food Safety and Inspection Service) is concerned that some product may be in institutional freezers,” the service wrote in an alert. “Institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”
The MDJ reached out to Tip Top on Wednesday but did not receive a response.
According to the USDA, consumers with food safety questions can reach out to Karen, the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.
The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.
