Marietta-based purveyor of cooked chicken products Tip Top Poultry is doing a voluntary recall of all cooked, hot deboned fowl meat produced during the time frame from Jan. 22 to Sept. 24.
After extensive testing and in conjunction with the USDA, and “out of an abundance of caution” for consumers, products from this single line at its ready-to-eat cooking facility in Rockmart, Georgia are being recalled. Tip Top Poultry is shutting down this cooking line until it identifies the source of any potential contamination and can eliminate it.
On Wednesday, the company was notified that a case of its product tested positive for listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria that can cause listeriosis. While reviewing the situation, including making a visit to the location of the tested product and discussing the response with Canadian and US authorities, Tip Top was notified of three additional tests which came back positive from additional Canadian tests.
This is the second recall issued by Tip Top this year.
In August, Tip Top recalled nearly 68 tons of meat after a sample of its product in Canada tested positive for listeria monocytogenes. According to the company, Tip Top then hired an outside firm to review its sanitation process and oversee a deep clean of its Rockmart facility, which concluded Sept. 2.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract, and for pregnant women, this infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.
