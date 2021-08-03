MARIETTA — Facing allegations from neighbors that an apartment complex on Smyrna-Powder Springs Road would invite crime into a bucolic central Cobb neighborhood, Cobb Planning Commissioners recommended denial of the project Tuesday.
Indianapolis-based KCG Development’s proposal to build 119 affordable apartment units near Birney Elementary School was met with stiff opposition, drawing more than 30 residents.
KCG and its attorney, Ellen Smith, displayed a development composed of six multi-story buildings along with a clubhouse, pool, and playground. Intended to “meet the missing middle class,” Smith said the “workforce housing” units would be targeted to families with an income of around $51,000. One bedroom units would rent for around $850 a month, two bedrooms for $1,015 and $1,165 for a three bedroom apartment.
Smith proffered a $30 million economic impact figure generated by the development based on construction and future economic activity from residents. She further argued the apartments would, in fact, improve safety in the area by removing an existing dilapidated structure, and ensuring residents pass a background check.
The neighbors didn’t buy what Smith was selling.
“(KCG) is attempting to get Cobb County to approve putting high-density rental housing in the middle of a stable, desirable, low-density residential community,” said Lisa Dillman, an area resident.
Dillman went on to argue the apartments would worsen traffic conditions and hurt endangered species in the surrounding woodlands. Alan Rodi, meanwhile, said rental properties and apartments already contribute to crime and gang activity in the area.
“On June 4, in the neighborhood behind this proposed development, we had a drive-by shooting — bang, bang, bang,” Rodi said. “If this project is approved, we will never get rid of crime in our community.”
Planning Commissioner Michael Hughes, representing the area, said he was sympathetic to the immense need for affordable housing in the county. But he felt location was not appropriate for the apartments, and the commission unanimously voted to recommend denial — to applause from the opposition.
Receiving the same verdict from the Planning Commission was a proposed QuikTrip at Riverview Road and South Cobb Drive, which drew a comparable number of residents speaking against it.
Among them was Robin Meyer of the Mableton Improvement Coalition, who criticized the number of variances, or deviations from county code, requested by QuikTrip for the site. Variances are acceptable, she said, when there is a need to mitigate hardship, but the hardships here were self-imposed by trying to build a store and gas station on a too-small lot.
Indeed, QuikTrip’s attorney, Richard Calhoun, said the store would have been about 1,000 square feet smaller than most of its other locations. The 1.55 acre parcel, sitting just blocks from I-285, would have been the newest of over 20 QuikTrip locations in Cobb.
But residents alleged that on a number of fronts, from traffic, to crime, to light pollution, the store would be a disaster for their neighborhood. Hughes said he shared many of the concerns raised. Noting that the area suffers from no shortage of gas stations, he moved to deny the application. Once again, the commission voted unanimously to do so, to the audience’s overwhelming approval.
In other business, a vote on a commercial center at Bells Ferry and Piedmont roads in northeast Cobb, near Town Center Mall, was delayed for another month with hopes the developer and area residents would sort out their differences. Also not receiving a vote: Pulte Homes’ 99-house subdivision on Ebenezer Road.
