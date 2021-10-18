Jaillene Hunter leads all candidates in fundraising for the three-way contest for the Marietta Board of Education's Ward 4 seat, in what is shaping up to be the most expensive race of the seven seats up for election this year.
The mother of four Marietta students, West Side Elementary PTA president, and former political operative under Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle has raked in some $23,828 as of Oct. 4. Having spent $5,587 thus far, that left her with just over $18,000 on-hand heading into the final month of the campaign.
In the runner-up spot is George Darden, father of two Marietta students and son of former U.S Rep. Buddy Darden, D-Marietta, who has raised around $17,794 and has $10,971 in cash-on-hand.
Angie Smith, a Marietta attorney and mother of two Marietta students, has raised $5,760 with $3,462 remaining.
Incumbent Allison Gruehn is not seeking reelection to her post.
Hunter has staked out some of the conservative turf in the Ward 4 race, telling the MDJ last month she’d support a ban on the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in Marietta schools.
“One thing is clear, when looking at the issue of CRT across the country, it does not bring unity and communities together. Instead, it divides,” Hunter said.
On the question of mask mandates, however, Hunter was more ambivalent. While she said she believes the decision should be left up to students and parents, she added she’d allow mandates “in a limited and temporary manner” if deemed necessary.
Both Darden and Smith, meanwhile, told the MDJ they oppose a ban on CRT on the grounds that such measures are an unnecessary and partisan distraction. They also said mask mandates in schools were helpful measures.
Darden has earned himself some notable supporters. Among them are Atlanta Councilman Matt Westmoreland, State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, and former Georgia House Minority Leader Bob Trammell. The Barnes Law Group furnished Darden with a cool $2,800.
Other contributors include Matt Flournoy (giving $103), Nicholas Fasola ($150), Wyman Pilcher ($200), Alyssa Barnes ($206), John Salter ($1,030), Neely Young ($250), Terry Johnson ($250), Stephen Thompson ($350), and the law firm Rainey and Vaughan ($103).
Hunter, meanwhile, has the support of fellow political consultant Heath Garrett, the longtime aide to former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson who’s worked alongside Hunter’s husband, Mitch Hunter. Other supporters include David Bottoms ($500), Penelope Burruss ($300), former Cobb Chamber of Commerce Chairman Ben Mathis ($500), Tish Shirley ($1,500), and Judson Thompson ($2,000).
Finally, Smith’s supporters include the following: Anna Longacre ($500), Kelly Ingram ($250), Shelly Owens ($250), William Johnson ($1,000), Katie Glover ($250), and John Skelton ($200).
