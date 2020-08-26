I-75 crash 1.JPG

Three Austell residents were killed when their SUV was stopped on Interstate 75 and was struck by a passing tractor trailer.

 Marietta Police Department

Marietta police have identified three Austell residents as the people who were killed in a car crash on Interstate 75 Tuesday.

A blue Nissan SUV was stopped on the interstate when it was struck by a passing tractor-trailer early Tuesday morning, killing all three occupants of the SUV. 

The driver of the Nissan has been identified as Quatrina Porter, 41. The passengers were Eddie Murphy, 42, and Haamid Williams, 21. 

According to the Marietta Police Department, a blue 2009 Nissan Rogue was stopped in the middle of the roadway when it was hit at about 5:42 a.m. Tuesday. The three occupants were pronounced dead on the scene.

Before the crash, multiple people called 911 to report the lights on the SUV were dim and that the vehicle appeared to be stalled, police said. A few minutes later the driver of a tractor trailer, later identified as Linder Rice, a 52 year-old male from Conyers, GA called 911 and said he had struck the stopped vehicle with his tractor trailer at the same location and needed immediate assistance.

The Marietta Police Department is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Joshua Madison at 770-794-5357.

