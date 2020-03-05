MARIETTA — Three academic super-STAR students have shined bright enough to be recognized as top performers in their school systems and will advance, with their chosen teachers, to the regional level.
Seniors Marcos Rios, of Marietta High School; Shanzeh Sheikh, of The Walker School; and Evan Montoya, of Hillgrove High School, now have a shot at the state STAR title after receiving honors at the 53rd annual Student Teacher Achievement Recognition or STAR banquet, hosted by the Metro-Marietta Kiwanis this week.
The STAR program celebrates the highest-achieving students from public, private and charter schools in Cobb and Marietta for having the highest SAT scores and grade point averages among their peers. Each student also chooses a teacher they feel influenced them most or contributed most to their academic success.
This week's banquet recognized the 30 school-level winners and narrowed the field to three school system winners.
Rios said he was elated when he heard his name, the first of the three students announced to move on. The Marietta High student said he's undecided on what school he'll attend next fall, but plans to major in chemical engineering. He said he would like to work in creating sustainable industries and writing environmental policy.
While high school classes could be challenging at times, Rios said his biggest challenge was "the amount of hours in a day."
"I think that I've been so supported by my school, my parents and my amazing teachers like Dr. (Jon) Epstein, that the only limit is the clock," he said. "I'm really excited to go off to university and see what else I can do, and I can't wait to help other communities."
Epstein, who directs the writing program at Marietta High, said there is no student more deserving of being named Marietta's STAR.
"(He) came in on the very first day, just enthusiastic about knowing more than he already did. Throughout the entirety of teaching him, he never gave up on that quest," he said.
The Walker School's Sheikh said she was honored and grateful to be chosen to represent her school on a regional stage, but also to be able to recognize her history teacher, Cynthia Schafer, who she said has been an inspiration and a mentor.
"It's really an honor to be recognized among such incredible students, and I think it's also an inspiration to keep working hard," Sheikh said.
The Walker School senior said she's considering a degree in history and the sciences. She said she wants to do something that will allow her to work in public health or global health, a job that both her teacher and her parents say speaks to her kindness and drive.
Sheikh's mother, Dr. Sofia Sheikh, said her daughter has worked incredibly hard through school, but also gets involved in the community and abroad. The younger Sheikh, she said, travels to Pakistan, from where her parents moved about 30 years ago, bringing books and supplies to schools there.
"And now, she's been working with vaccination efforts over there, because polio is endemic in Pakistan. It's one of three countries in the world where we still have polio, so these past couple of years, she's been working with them to increase the vaccination rates," Sofia Sheikh, herself a physician, said.
The Cobb School District's STAR student, Evan Montoya of Hillgrove, said he plans to attend either Georgia Tech or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for an economics and computer science double major.
He's been accepted to Georgia Tech, and he says he'll hear back from MIT on Pi Day, March 14, or 3-14.
Montoya said he chose Scott Baumann, his advanced placement economics teacher, as his STAR because Baumann transformed a subject he didn't expect he'd love as a science and tech student into one he says he now recognizes as a "way to solve the problems that we all encounter in our society."
And for Baumann, having Montoya in his class was a way to challenge himself, not just his student.
"He's a wonderful student. He's very inquisitive, and asks a million questions, which is a good thing," Baumann said. "And when I give an answer that's not good enough, he forces me to go even further."
Montoya's father, Dan Montoya, said Evan and his younger brother are self-motivated and the family is "exceptionally fortunate" that they moved to an area with such a "phenomenal" school system.
Evan Montoya said the key to his success ties perfectly in with the best advice he can give for elite academic performance: "First up, don't sleep. That's No. 1. It's the most important one."
But the Hillgrove senior also recognized that he had been "fortunate enough to be raised in a household where I don't have to worry about anything else. I can just focus on my education."
Evan Montoya said his father is a "prime example of how education can cause social mobility."
"He grew up with nothing, joined the military, became extremely educated, and now by any metric of success I can think of, he exceeds it," he said.
The Hillgrove student's comments echoed that of former Gov. Roy Barnes in his address to the students and their families at the banquet.
Barnes, a South Cobb High School graduate, called education the key to success, citing his own background growing up in Mableton with a father who didn't finish grammar school and a mother who dropped out of high school.
Barnes said the common narrative of children growing up in households where parents have not been educated resulting in their children being uneducated — what is called the "cycle of failure" — is not always the outcome.
"You change that cycle of failure to a cycle of success. That's what education does," Barnes said.
He also said it is imperative that the public, and especially politicians, recognize the impact that education can have on the country's ability to compete on the world stage in the decades to come.
"It is the most important thing that we're not talking about in any election," Barnes said. "Education is not only the key to social mobility and individual and personal financial success, it is the key to whether we will remain as a vibrant nation."
And to the teachers in Cobb and Marietta, Barnes had this message: "Teachers change lives."
If a student has one great teacher, he said, "they're going to graduate from high school." And if they have a few great teachers in a row, "they are fixed for life."
