Seniors, rejoice.
Three of Cobb’s senior service centers are set to reopen Oct. 5 with limited hours and precautionary measures in place to limit potential spread of the coronavirus.
The centers closed in March, as the state reported the county’s first virus cases.
Since then, Cobb County Senior Services has continued to provide transportation and donations of shelf-stable items and toiletries to county seniors. But the events the department used to provide — and the opportunity it gave attendees to socialize — have been put on hold.
Freeman Poole Senior Center, Senior Wellness Center and West Cobb Senior Center are all set to open Oct. 5. The North Cobb Senior Center will open Nov. 5, after the election, and the Tim Lee Senior Center will remain closed for renovations.
Visitors will be subject to temperature checks and a handful of questions to screen them for the virus.
Once inside, anyone “showing signs of illness ... will be asked to leave or will be directed to a ‘sick room’ to wait for their ride home,” according to the county’s website. Masks will be mandatory. Air filtration and fogging systems will be installed and engaged daily at each building.
Seniors who would like to visit one of the centers when they open will have to register online or over the phone. For more information, visit cobbseniors.org.
