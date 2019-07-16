Three people are in the hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 75 at the Delk Road exit ramp early Tuesday.
Marietta police said Shanequa Henry was traveling northbound on I-75 in a 2007 Jeep Compass and struck a 1994 Chevrolet S-10 pickup from behind just after midnight.
An ATV in the bed of the pickup, which appeared to be stalled in the road, was propelled forward by the force of the collision and went through the back glass of the truck, seriously injuring the two occupants, police say.
The incident was called in twice — firstly at 12:42 a.m. by a passing motorist, and then about two minutes later by one of the people involved.
Police say the occupants of the pickup sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.
Their names have not been publicly released, pending family notification.
Henry was also taken to the hospital, police said. The state of her injuries are unknown.
One of the vehicles had moved as a result of the collision and was resting on the side of the road near a guardrail when first responders got to the scene.
Marietta police are investigating the crash and urge anyone with information to call 770-794-5384.
