The deaths of three family members in their Vinings-area townhouse is the result of what Cobb County police say is an apparent murder-suicide.
Two women and a man were discovered shot dead inside their Vinings Parc East complex home around 6 p.m. Wednesday by police officers who were performing a welfare check at the address.
Sergeant Wayne Delk, a Cobb police spokesman, told the MDJ it appeared to be a murder-suicide, that all three shared a surname, and “the older woman” seemed to have shot the others, then herself.
Police are still investigating but will soon release the names of the three people, Delk said around 10 a.m. Thursday.
The townhouse complex is on Nobility Way in the Atlanta part of Cobb, less than a mile from Cumberland Mall and not much farther away from SunTrust Park, just south of the intersection of Interstates 75 and 285.
A neighbor, who did not want to go on the record, told the MDJ she believed the three people were a mother and her son and daughter, but details have yet to be released by police.
Officers say they received a call requesting a welfare check at the property, and subsequently found all three people dead inside with gunshot wounds.
Return for updates.
