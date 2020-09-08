Three young women died in a crash on Six Flags Parkway Sunday when the car they were in collided with a tree and rolled over, police say.
According to Cobb County police, at 10:56 p.m. Sunday, a black 2015 Chrysler 200 traveling east on Six Flags Parkway near Queensferry Drive went above the speed limit, crossed through the westbound lane and hit a tree and was overturned.
The three backseat passengers, later identified as MiTia Pruitt, 17, of Steubenville, Ohio, Chloe Dudley, 18, of Xenia, Ohio, and Maniya Connelly, 19 of Akron, Ohio, were ejected from the car. One of them died on the scene, and the other two girls were transported to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.
According to a GoFundMe for two of the girls, Connelly was pregnant with her first child, who also died in the crash.
The driver of the Chrysler 200, Martez Smith, 21, of Jonesboro, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The front seat passenger, Charles Trotter, 21, of Roswell, was not injured and left the scene on foot. Police later found him and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.
Why the three girls were riding with Smith and Trotter is still being investigated, police said.
Families of the three girls are raising money to bring them home. To donate to a fund for Connelly and Dudley, visit bit.ly/35hOHfO. For a fund for Pruitt, visit bit.ly/3m4ksyQ.
Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
