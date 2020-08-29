Cobb County reported three new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. The three new deaths come one day after the county reported that a one-year-old boy died of complications due to COVID-19.
The highest number of Cobb County deaths recorded in a single day was May 28, when the Department of Public Health reported 11 deaths in Cobb.
The county's death toll rose to 390 on Saturday, the second-highest total among Georgia counties. Gwinnett County leads the state with 513 deaths.
Cob saw 210 new cases reported on Saturday, bringing the county's cumulative total to 16,840. Cobb also reported four new hospitalizations on Saturday.
Georgia reported 2,356 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 267,758
Cobb's COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday
|Category
|8/29
|Change
|Cases
|16,840
|+210
|Hospitalizations
|1,578
|+4
|Deaths
|390
|+3
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday
|Category
|8/29
|Change
|Cases
|267,728
|+2,356
|Hospitalizations
|24,533
|+198
|Deaths
|5,576
|+105
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
