Three people were killed early Tuesday morning when their car was hit by a tractor-trailer truck on Interstate 75 at the entrance ramp from North Marietta Parkway, police reported.
According to the Marietta Police Department, a blue 2009 Nissan Rogue was stopped in the middle of the roadway when it was hit at about 5:42 a.m. Tuesday.
Responding police and paramedics found the wrecked SUV on the right shoulder of the interstate, just north of the entrance ramp from the Marietta North Loop. The three occupants of the Nissan, one female and two male passengers, were pronounced dead on the scene, said MPD spokesman Chuck McPhilamy.
Photos from the police department show the back of the vehicle smashed in with debris strewn down the roadway.
The tractor trailer was driven by Linder Rice, a 52-year-old man from Conyers. The driver and occupants have not been publicly identified, as police are working to notify next of kin.
Three lanes of the highway and the entrance ramp were closed for about two and a half hours until a little after 9 a.m.
The Marietta Police Department is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Joshua Madison at 770-794-5357.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.