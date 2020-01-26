A wreck in northeast Cobb sent three to the hospital Saturday night, two with serious injuries.
According to Cobb Police, 18-year-old Brittany Bonner of Marietta was driving a silver 2014 Jeep Wrangler east on Woodstock Road near Sandy Plains when the driver of a blue 2008 Honda CR-V attempted to turn left onto Mabry Road in front of the Jeep. The front of the Jeep collided with the right side of the Honda.
Bonner did not require medical attention at the scene, but the driver of the CR-V and its two passengers did.
Police said the driver, 74-year-old Cline Graham of Marietta, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but passengers Victoria Graham, 67, and Dorothy Graham, 81, received injuries officers called “serious” in a news release.
Cline and Victoria Graham were transported by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Dorothy Graham was transported by ambulance to North Fulton Hospital.
The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.
