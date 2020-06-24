Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William R. Bryan have been indicted on malice and felony murder charges in the Feb. 23 death of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, according to a news release from the office Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes.
The indictment handed down by a Glynn County grand jury on Wednesday, formally charges each of the three defendants with nine counts: malice murder; felony murder (four counts); aggravated assault (two counts); false imprisonment; and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
Holmes, who last month was tapped by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to oversee the case, called the indictments "another step forward in seeking justice for Ahmaud."
"Our team from the Cobb Judicial Circuit has been committed to effectively bringing forward the evidence in this case, and today was no exception. It has been an effort of many agencies including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice who have worked together to get to this point," Holmes said. "We will continue to be intentional in the pursuit of justice for this family and the community at large as the prosecution of this case continues."
Arbery was slain when the Greg and Travis McMichael, a white father and son, armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man jogging in their neighborhood. Greg McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.
Bryan lives in the same subdivision, just outside the port city of Brunswick. Bryan said he saw the McMichaels driving by and joined the chase, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified earlier this month.
It wasn’t until May 7 — two days after Bryan’s cellphone video leaked online and stirred a national outcry — that the McMichaels were arrested. Bryan was arrested May 22, and an arrest warrant said he tried “to confine and detain” Arbery without legal authority by “utilizing his vehicle on multiple occasions” before Arbery was shot.
Holmes' office was able to present the case to Glynn County’s grand jury Wednesday under orders declaring a statewide judicial emergency. The orders, authorized by the Georgia Supreme Court, allow grand juries already impaneled or recalled from a previous term of court to attend to "time-sensitive essential matters," according to the district attorney's news release.
The guidance from the Supreme Court authorizes a district attorney to assemble an existing grand jury if the district attorney determines the matter is "essential to the administration of justice, if a delay may substantially harm to public interest, and if the grand jury can be assembled safely."
The defendants’ arraignment before Judge Timothy R. Walmsley has not yet been scheduled.
—The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.