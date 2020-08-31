Three people died in a Sunday night wreck along Six Flags Parkway near Queensferry Drive, according to the Cobb County Police Department.
Jonesboro’s Martez Smith, 21, was speeding as he drove along Six Flags Parkway Sunday night, according to a news release.
As Smith approached Queensferry Drive, “the vehicle failed to maintain its lane within a curve,” crossed the centerline and hit a tree, according to the release. The car overturned, landing upside down on the north side of the road.
Smith’s three rear-seat passengers were ejected from the car during the wreck. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, where they later died.
None have been positively identified, according to the news release.
Smith was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries; front seat passenger Charles Trotter, 21, was not injured and left the scene on foot. He was later found and arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program is investigating the wreck. Those with information are encouraged to call 770-499-3987.
