Three Cobb County residents are facing felony racketeering charges after police said they stole and used other people’s IDs, checks, check books, gift cards and credit cards in a scheme spanning several months in four states.
Marietta residents Kevin Lamar Miller, 35, and Kira Shanice Woodard, 31, were arrested together at their apartment, in the Dwell @ 750 apartment complex, at 5 p.m. on Oct. 30 by Cobb police, warrants and jail records show.
The apartments are located just to the west of Interstate 75 between Marietta and Cumberland.
Powder Springs resident Teri Nicole Gentry, 31, was arrested with Miller and Woodard at the apartment complex, police said, after she admitted being their accomplice.
All three face a single felony count of racketeering, according to their individual arrest warrants and jail records.
They were all booked into the Cobb County jail after their arrest but only Woodard was offered bail, records show.
She was released on a $5,000 bond Monday afternoon after five days behind bars, authorities said.
Gentry and Miller, who also has an Austell home address, remain in custody without bond, records show.
Police said two women’s cars were broken into in late June at two Orangetheory Fitness locations: one on Johnson Ferry Road near Roswell Road in east Cobb, and another on Powder Springs Road near Macland Road in southwest Marietta.
Checks belonging to one of the car owners and another woman were stolen from the two vehicles between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on June 22 and 23, according to arrest warrants.
The checks were then used by Woodard “against” one of the car owners’ LGE Community Credit Union accounts, police said, at different times in Hiram, Dallas and Kennesaw over the next few days.
“Cell site location data also placed her at the scene while on the phone with other co-conspirators,” Woodard’s arrest warrant stated.
Police said Gentry told arresting officers she agreed to cash checks for Miller and Woodard at a bank using stolen IDs and credit cards after they gave her $20 to work for them.
Gentry told officers she was unable to cash any of the checks before being apprehended, her arrest warrant states.
Officers said they found “multiple stolen IDs, credit cards and check books” in Miller’s bedroom on Oct. 30 when they searched his and Woodard’s apartment.
Miller also faces charges in Utah for similar crimes, Cobb police said.
“This group has been linked to multiple cases in Cobb County, Utah, North Carolina and Alabama through gift card IVR data, check cashings, cell site location data and arrests,” Miller’s arrest warrant states.
(1) comment
Wow, what a surprise. They looked like such promising people.
