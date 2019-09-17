As he was handcuffed in the back of a marked patrol car on his way to jail, a Marietta man threatened to kill his arresting police officer, then tried several times to bribe the policeman with cash and “tips” from his mother, Cobb County police say.
Martin Carrol Blake, 39, was arrested at his Collingwood Drive home, beside Interstate I-75 near Delk Road, at 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 9 by Cobb County police, jail records show.
Police said Blake had threatened a man who was at his home earlier that Monday morning, saying sometime after 1:50 a.m. that he was going to “kick your a**,” which resulted in his arrest.
While the arresting officer was transporting a handcuffed Blake down a flight of stairs to the patrol car, Blake attempted to pull away and then took all the weight off his legs so the officer had to hold him, the arrest warrant states.
On route to jail while in the back of the patrol car Blake told the officer he was going to kill him when he got out of jail, police said.
“Said accused also told the affiant that he was going to let him lie where he finds him,” the warrant states.
Blake then bribed the officer, claiming he had cash at home and wanted to be released from custody in exchange for money, police said.
“Said accused stated that he had $1,000 at home and if the affiant turned around to get it he would give him a couple hundred dollars to be cool. Said accused also offered “tips” from his mother, to be taken care of,” the arrest warrant states.
Blake remains in custody at the Cobb County jail on a $20,000 bond, facing four charges of felony bribery of a state or political representative, felony terroristic threats or acts, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor obstruction of police, jail records show.
