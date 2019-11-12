A threat to a Mableton middle school is being investigated, the Cobb County School District confirmed Tuesday.
The threat was reportedly made online against Lindley Sixth Grade Academy, a school of around 500 sixth graders in Mableton.
Nan Kiel, a spokeswoman for the Cobb School District, said a student was identified as a result of the initial stages of the investigation into the threat by district police.
“The police continue to investigate whether the student’s post will lead to the student’s arrest for posting online threats, but there is no threat to the students or staff at Lindley Sixth Grade Academy,” Kiel said. “To comply with federal laws which protect student confidentiality, no further detail will be available.”
Lindley Sixth Grade Academy was established as a “school within a school” during the 2007-08 school year, becoming the first middle school in the Cobb County School District to adopt the concept, according to the school’s website.
It is a branch of Lindley Middle School, which had around 1,400 students before the division.
