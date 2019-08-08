A man temporarily employed to clean SunTrust Park is now behind bars on a felony terroristic threat charge after police say he threatened to “blow up the place” and “shoot everyone there” following an altercation with his supervisor.
Jamar Antonio Golfin, 30, was arrested by Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday and has remained in custody at the county jail since, on a $15,000 bond.
He was cleaning the seating area of the park, at 755 Battery Ave in Cumberland, around 10:30 a.m. Friday when he became upset and verbally abusive to his supervisor after getting in trouble for walking off during a break and being asked to leave the property, the arrest warrant states.
Golfin was walking out of the stadium when he threatened his supervisor and an Atlanta Braves security employee, saying he would “kill them all,” police say.
"The accused stated that he 'would come back and shoot everyone there,'” the warrant states. “The accused also stated that he 'would be back to blow up the place.'”
Police said Golfin fled the park after making the threats and was arrested the next day, after the Braves hosted the Cincinnati Reds Friday night without incident.
A Cobb police spokeswoman said officers found no explosives after responding to a threat at the stadium, but would not confirm if the threat was believed to have come from Golfin.
It is common practice for the Cobb K-9 unit’s bomb detector dogs to sweep SunTrust Park before and after every public event, Cobb police said.
A Braves spokeswoman told the MDJ Golfin was working for a third party vendor and is no longer employed by them.
