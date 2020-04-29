In less than two weeks since the death of Eastvalley Elementary School fifth grader Blake Mahoney, the east Marietta community has shown overwhelming support for his family, according to reports from those who knew him.
A GoFundMe set up by one of Blake's teachers, Jennifer Swafford, has raised thousands for the Mahoney family and a Little League Baseball scholarship is being set up in his memory.
On the afternoon of April 19, Blake was out riding his bike when he collided with a car and later died. Swafford quickly set up the GoFundMe the day following, and by Wednesday morning, the fundraiser had collected more than $57,500.
“We never dreamed that it would get to be as big as it is,” Swafford told the MDJ, adding that she was going to be happy to meet the original $5,000 goal. “Because of this quarantine, we can’t go hug them … so I think the community, in order to show them how they care, this was the main way that people reached out to them.”
There have been other shows of support as well.
A memorial for Blake also now hangs from the fence just outside Blake's school along Lower Roswell Road. Flowers, balloons and a banner signed by friends and school staff show the grief surrounding the incident. The banner hangs next to another banner, which reads "We heart our 5th graders."
Many of the messages to Blake, a lover of baseball, wish him a fun and successful career in heaven. Others express appreciation — simply for making them smile.
Still others offer a message of peace in a difficult time for the Mahoney family and for the school:
“You are in God’s hands,” reads the writing on a cross at the base of the memorial. “Your friend, Matthew.”
Another remembrance from his Little League friends hangs at Sewell Mill Park, Swafford said.
And the memories continue to come. Swafford said a fellow teacher recently found one of Blake’s assignments, a grammar exercise he’d written about his hair.
“That’s how much he cared about his hair. It made us chuckle a little bit,” she said. “He was a once-in-a-lifetime kid. He really was.”
Swafford said the outpouring of support for the family shows just how loved Blake was.
An online obituary asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to an East Marietta National Little League Scholarship set up in Blake’s name to benefit a rising baseball player in need.
Alan Wrenn, vice president of the East Marietta National Little League, said donations have begun coming in for that scholarship.
Wrenn, who coached Blake on regular season and travel teams from the time he was 5, said the outpouring of support for the Marietta kid with major league aspirations has shown the love he had from the community.
At the Sewell Mill Park memorial, there is a No. 12, recognizing Blake's chosen number — the one he chose to be like his brother, Will, whom he idolized, according to his obituary — and a cross for visitors to sign. Flowers and a bucket for letters and cards have also been left at the memorial.
Wrenn said Blake was a committed player who, even when he wasn't on the field, would sit on an overturned bucket and study the game for something he could learn from. As a talented player, Blake preferred catcher, but played all over the infield. And Wrenn said he knew he could always rely on the All-Star player to get his bat on the ball.
But he said the defining moment and first impression of Blake's baseball career came when he was just 5 years old.
"It was a practice, and one of the kids hit a liner. It hit him straight in the upper belly — I mean a take-your-breath-away kind of thing," Wrenn said. "You know, he's 5, so he cried for a minute, he pulled up his shirt and he's got this giant welt on him. But once he was done crying, he was like, 'Coach, hit me another ball.'"
If he had to come up with an award to give Blake, Wrenn said, the 11-year-old would get the "toughness award."
Money donated to the East Marietta National Little League's Blakely Mahoney Scholarship fund will be used to help a player who wants to participate in the league but may not be able to pay get on the field, Wrenn said.
