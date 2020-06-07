More than 3,000 people peacefully marched in opposition to racism and police violence in Kennesaw on Sunday evening, according to Mayor Derek Easterling and a city police official.
Earlier in the day, hundreds more marched in Marietta for the same reason. At least two other groups of protesters gathered in other parts of Cobb County as well.
The Kennesaw and Marietta marches were both organized, by and large, by recent graduates of Cobb high schools.
Lillie Heisser, 20, a student at Kennesaw State University and graduate of Allatoona High School, said she was shocked by the number of people who came out.
"I literally thought there was going to be 100 people," she said.
The city was taken off guard, too, with police officers saying they did not expect such turnout.
"Small cities in Georgia are known for their racism and their prejudice," said co-organizer Amayah Campbell, 20, also a graduate of Allatoona High. "And so we felt like we should come out and protest where there's actual racism prevalent every single day."
Campbell, Heisser and co-organizer Jada Wooten each said they had witnessed or experienced racism at Allatoona.
"Kids would look at me funny for talking about civil rights," Heisser said, adding that she felt vindicated after the enormous show of support Sunday.
Yvonne Borchardt, a teacher at Brumby Elementary, said she came, in part, out of fear that one of her students of color might meet the same fate as George Floyd.
"I've always told my kids that when we talk about Martin Luther King Jr.," she continued, "(that) I would like to think if I lived back then, that I would have been walking side by side to bring about equality. And if i don't to that now, then what was the point of me telling my kids that?"
The protesters gathered at Swift-Cantrell Park and marched down North Main Street to the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History.
Earlier in the day, a march that began at Marietta's Zion Baptist Church — the site of another protest on Saturday — drew more than 500 people, estimated co-organizer Elizabeth Garnes.
Garnes, a student at Xavier University and graduate of Marietta High School, said she and the other organizers emphasized voter registration and participation in the Census, the results of which determine federal funding available to local governments, among other things.
The organizers also encouraged protesters to push their state lawmakers to pass a hate crimes bill that has stalled in the Senate. They shared a QR code which, when scanned by a smartphone, would open the user's email app already populated with the email addresses of lawmakers and text urging them to pass the bill.
Co-organizer Taylor Colbert, 19, also graduated from Marietta High. She now attends Howard University.
"Being black is a beautiful thing, but it's also very (tiring) sometimes as well," she said. "Tired of fighting for yourself, saying 'Black Lives Matter' down the street in 2020. It's kind of ridiculous, you know?"
