Over $2,000 has been donated to the family of a Woodstock teenager who died after a vehicle collision in northeast Cobb County on Saturday.
Cobb police said 18-year-old Woodstock resident Cameron Scott Clason died after being ejected from his motorcycle just before 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the intersection of Alabama Road and Old Mountain Park Road, which is near the outskirts of Roswell.
The incident remains under investigation.
More than 45 people have donated to an online fund set up for Clason’s family by Woodstock resident Casey Kitchens, who said she is collecting to support Clason’s mother, Candy Clason.
“We are organizing this fundraiser as her coworkers and friends, but also to make sure she knows she has our deepest love and support,” Kitchens wrote on the fund’s web page. “We are collecting donations for her and her family, following this tragic loss. Please give what you can, or share with a friend.”
The fundraiser titled “Support For The Clason Family” was set up though GoFundMe on Monday and had generated $2,300 by midday Wednesday.
Police said Clason was riding his black 2009 Suzuki SV650 motorcycle westbound on Alabama Road when he was hit by a gray 2001 Nissan Altima that was turning left onto Old Mountain Park Road from Alabama Road eastbound.
Clason was ejected from the motorbike and transported to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department, said in a Feb. 23 press release.
The driver of the Nissan, 21-year-old Genesis L. Lugo, also of Woodstock, did not need medical attention on the scene, Delk said.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call investigators on 770-499-3987.
Clason attended River Ridge High School, according to his online obituary, and was active in the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps.
"You could always find Cameron with a smile on his face and ready to make everyone laugh with a joke or dinosaur impression," the obituary states. "He was a caring friend and would always encourage those around him to do their best. He had a gentle and thoughtful spirit."
Clason was a dedicated member of his gym, had a job as a server at Olive Garden in Canton, and will be deeply missed, per the obituary.
His funeral service will be held at Canton First United Methodist Church from 2 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 29. Before the funeral, viewings will be held at Woodstock Funeral Home on Main Street on Thursday Feb. 27 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday Feb. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
