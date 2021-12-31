Editor's Note: This list consists of selected obituaries published in the Marietta Daily Journal in 2021.
Over the course of the year, the residents of Cobb County have lost family, friends, coworkers and neighbors. As 2021 draws to a close, we take a moment to look back and remember the lives of some of our citizens once more.
JANUARY
David Gordon Allen, died on Jan. 6.
Allen served as a U.S. Marine and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Following his service, he received his degree in Computer Science and found a love for technology in education.
He worked as a computer operator for Kissimmee Schools in Florida and the Cobb County School District in Marietta. He later became the assistant technology director at CCSD and then advanced to the chief information officer of Forsyth County Schools.
On nights and weekends, he volunteered at Mount Paran Christian School by providing technology services. Following his work in the public school systems, he spent more than 20 years providing cutting edge technology to teachers and students through his various businesses.
James Thomas Eubanks Jr., 80, of Marietta, died on Jan. 9.
A Jasper native, Eubanks graduated from Campbell High School and attended the Georgia Institute of Technology where he majore in Architectural Design. Early in his career, he explored careers at Lockheed, Cleve Cail Associates, the Cobb Board of Education, H.E. Hodge Company and Rhodes Furniture.
He pursued his passion of architectural design by creating his own company, T. Designs, where he designed and renovated homes and businesses throughout the North Georgia area, including numerous homes in the gated community of Big Canoe.
He renovated the Eubanks' family home known as The Cagle House, which was originally built by his great-grandfather in 1871. Under his careful design, the Cagle House was restored and eventually placed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 2002.
He served as president of Optimist Clubs in both Smyrna and Jasper and later as Georgia Governor of Optimist International. He also served as co-chair of Georgia Marble Festival, a member of Rotary, and a volunteer for Good Samaritan's Health and Wellness Center.
He was a founding member of Marble Valley Friends. His efforts within this group were instrumental in securing National Village status for Tate, Georgia as well as securing the rights to the Tate Depot and Tate School Gym for the community.
George Brogdon, 87, died on Jan. 21.
A Cobb County native, Brogdon attended McEachern High School. His Navy career brought him to the Pacific aboard the USS Summit County LST 1146 during the Korean War, and he participated in Operation Castle, the testing of the first hydrogen bombs.
Later he traveled to Adana, Turkey, where he spent many years working for the Tumpane Contracting Company as a crash fire chief. Moving on to Pacific Architect and Engineering Defense Contractor, he was a crash fire chief in the Vietnam War during the Tet Offensive.
After returning to the U.S., he began his 25-year career with the Cobb County Fire Department receiving numerous awards such as Firefighter of the Year. During that time he was instrumental in implementation of the 411 emergency fire call center for Cobb County, which eventually became 911.
William "Bill" Sidner, 79, died on Jan. 22.
Sidner left his home in Oakridge, Tennessee in 1960, to begin his 33 years of service in the Navy. After one year on surface ships, he heard that he could earn more money in the submarine forces and found his true calling.
He was what the Armed Forces call a "Mustang." He enlisted in the Navy as a Seaman E-1, then worked his way up to the rank of E-8 Senior Chief Petty Officer. This would have been an incredible career for any naval enlisted, however Naval leaders asked him to give up his position as "Senior Chief" and become a Warrant Officer WO-1 then a Chief Warrant Officer CWO-2.
Later, Sidner accepted a commission at the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade -2. Most mustang officers rarely move above Lt. Commander or O-4, however, Sidner retired at the rank of Commander O-5.
He served on Cold War historic boats such as the USS Parche and the USS Halibut. One of his favorite assignments was as commanding officer of the San Diego-based Submarine Deep Sea Rescue Unit. While its clandestine missions remain classified, they are known for being the only submarine service in the world that had the ability to rescue sailors stranded at the bottom of the ocean.
He was active in Kiwanis, both in San Diego and Georgia from 1981-2020. Locally, he served on the Board of Directors, was named Outstanding Kiwanian, received the Hixson Award in 2001, and received his 19 years perfect attendance pin. He was part of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Cobb in 2001, Honorary Commanders Class of 2005, Power Core, Friends of East Cobb Park, a Boys and Girls Club volunteer flag captain for Field of Flags, and a fundraiser for Salvation Army.
Cecil Cahela, 77, of Powder Springs, died on Jan. 24.
He was an Army veteran, serving in Vietnam as a helicopter gunner.
He later went on to serve on the police forces for multiple cities and counties. He retired from the Cobb County Police Department, where he served for 29 years. He was a past president and active member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Judy D. Williams, died on Jan. 25.
A Cobb County native, Williams found her life's calling in 1972, when she started a job with Cobb County Planning and Zoning.
She would later retire in 2000, after 28 years of service. After the passing of her husband, Jimmy, she went back to work at Cobb County and served on several boards and committees until her death.
Working over the span of her career with builders, architects, developers and homeowners, Williams' vision of Cobb County is still alive in places like Indian Hills, the first subdivision she ever signed off on.
Mary Ellen Miller Trippe, died on Jan. 26.
An Atlanta native, she was a graduate of Sylvan High School. She later attended the University of Georgia School of Nursing and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. Soon thereafter, the UGA Nursing program transferred to the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. Trippe, along with 10 other young women, were the first graduating class from the MCG School of Nursing in 1958.
She and her husband, Judson Raiford Trippe Jr., moved to Marietta in 1965 with their three children. Judson established his private medical practice in pediatrics while Mary Ellen ran the household.
In the 1970s, the City of Marietta asked citizens to submit entries for naming a new city park. Trippe had the winning entry, which led to the naming of Laurel Park.
Wallace Henry Haywood, 95, of Marietta, died Jan. 27.
Haywood enlisted in the Army at the age of 18. He worked in the Army 741st Railway Operating Battalion, moving soldiers and equipment through France, Belgium and into Germany in the months following the D-Day invasion to liberate Europe. For his service, he was awarded The European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the WWII Victory Medal.
After an honorable discharge, he worked on the Southern and the Atlantic Coast Line, which became the CSX Railroad. He started as a fireman, then was promoted to engineer and running freight trains. He finished his career as the assistant superintendent of the Atlanta Division of CSX. He also worked with the Federal Railroad Administration as a consultant during this time.
Upon retirement from CSX, he worked with the State of Georgia on the New Georgia Railroad. He and his crew spent countless hours rebuilding the steam engines, #750 and #290, which pulled the trains of the New Georgia Railroad throughout the state. He also had the opportunity to run the steam engines during the filming of two movies — Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café and Biloxi Blues.
Philip Robert Kensinger, 98, of Acworth, died Jan. 29.
A Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native, Kensinger enlisted in the Army in the Signal Corps when World War II broke out. He spent his enlistment as a member of the 300-soldier unit of the 72nd Signal Company. He referred to himself as a telegraph, Morse code and communications soldier.
His communication skills were put to the test during the invasion of North Africa in November 1942, and later in the invasions of Sicily and Salerno, Italy. After the war, he continued service in the U.S. Army Reserves and retired as a Lt. Colonel.
While at Bell Telephone, one of his most interesting assignments was his appointment in the 1960s to the prestigious Bell Telephone Laboratories, a research and scientific development institute in Murray Hills, New Jersey, where he worked on the Echo Project. After four decades with Bell of Pennsylvania, he was offered a telecommunications position with Westell in the Atlanta area.
FEBRUARY
Wallace Coopwood, 80, died on Feb. 1.
A St. Louis native, Coopwood arrived in Georgia in 1979. He owned a store in downtown Atlanta that sold fine men's clothing.
He was a longtime Cobb County lobbyist, a constant presence at the state Capitol and friend to just about every politician to have walked its halls. He served on the Cobb County School District’s Facilities and Technology Committee, the Hospital Authority of Cobb County and the Driver Services Board for the State of Georgia.
He was also a member of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, the Cobb GOP and an associate member of the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club.
Robert "Bob" Grayson Lackey, 86, of Marietta, died on Feb. 17.
Lackey graduated from Auburn University where he obtained his bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering. He later earned a master's degree from the University of Tennessee in aerospace engineering. During his academic career, he was a member of multiple honor societies.
In 1960, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served 22 years and reached the rank of Lt. Colonel. His duty assignments during this time took him to over 20 countries. He received over 35 military awards during his career in the Air Force including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Vietnam Service Medal with four service stars.
After retiring from the Air Force, he worked at Lockheed in Marietta for nearly 20 years. He retired in 1999. He was a founding member of the congregation at St. Peter and St. Paul Episcopal Church in East Cobb and was a crucial contributor to the church's growth in its formative years.
Guy "Buck" Haynes Northcutt Jr., of Marietta, died on Feb. 20.
Northcutt graduated from Marietta High School in 1945, after being selected as "Mr. Marietta High School" by his peers. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1949 with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He was drafted into the Army during the Korean conflict. He served in Arlington, Virginia with the Armed Forces Security Agency.
After two years of military service, he was employed by Lockheed. He retired from there in 1999 after 46 years of service. His service at the aircraft corporation included activities in design engineering, producibility engineering and cost analysis. He worked on the B-47, C-130, C-141 and C-5 programs.
His community activities centered on Scouting and the Methodist Church. He had many responsibilities over the years in Scouting, including Scoutmaster of Troop 277. He was awarded The Silver Beaver Award from the Atlanta Area Council Boy Scouts of America, the highest recognition Scouting awards to adult leaders.
He held many positions over the decades at Marietta First United Methodist Church. He was church treasurer, church secretary, chairman of the Board of Stewards, trustee, chairman of the Building Committee for the Family Life Hall and a member of the Building Committee to renovate the Discipleship Building. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Marietta and the Marietta Country Club. He was a board member for the Marietta Museum of History.
Johnny Johnson, 74, of east Cobb, died on Feb. 24.
A Villa Rica native, Johnson and his wife moved to east Cobb in 1975.
In 1979, he opened Edward-Johns Jewelers off Johnson Ferry Road. For 27 of its 42 years in business, he ran the shop with his daughter. In that time, he served as president of the Georgia Jewelers Association and was named Georgia Jeweler of the Year.
A Republican, Johnson was elected to the Cobb County School Board from 1996-2008. In his time on the board and after, the county grew tremendously, and he and his colleagues oversaw the opening of many new school buildings.
After retiring from elected office, he remained involved in local schools, volunteering and offering his advice and support to educators. He was honored by the Georgia PTA with a Lifetime Membership Award.
He was very involved in Kiwanis starting the original East Cobb Kiwanis Club in 1980. He was also a member of the Marietta Golden K Club and the Cascadia Club. In the Kiwanis Organization he held the positions of Distinguished Secretary, Distinguished President, Lt. Governor, Georgia Governor and International Trustee. He won many awards in Kiwanis, including Lifetime achievement awards and the first "Work horse of the year" award.
He was named East Cobb Citizen of the Year in 1992. He was a Past President of the YMCA Board of directors, Leadership Cobb Class of 1989, Friends of the East Cobb Park Board, Cobb Community Foundation Board, Past President of Simpson Middle School PTSA, President of Citizens Advisory Council for Simpson twice and Hightower Middle School once, Cobb Youth Leadership steering committee, Partner in Education for 30 years, Partner in Education Steering Committee for the county for six years, Lifetime member in PTA by the GA PTA, "Golden Rule Award" for Education in the metro Atlanta Area by United Way, and "Wall of Fame" inductee at Pope High School. He was also the East Cobb Park Santa.
Daniel C. Bartlett, 69, of Smyrna, died on Feb. 24.
Bartlett served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He was founder and president of Bartlett Heating and Cooling, and was a longtime board member, supporter and past president of the Smyrna Little League. He was instrumental in making the changes and improvements that led to the revitalization of Brinkley Ball Park. Bartlett Field was dedicated to him in honor of his contributions.
William "Bill" M. Collier, 74, of Marietta, died on Feb. 26.
A native of Wetumpka, Alabama, he earned his Juris Doctorate from Woodrow Wilson College of Law in 1976.
He is most remembered for his 27-year career in the Cobb County Public Schools where he taught his passions of U.S. government and history. He was tenured first at East Cobb Junior High and then at Wheeler High, Garrett Middle, McEachern High, Walton High and Harrison High schools. He frequently sponsored extracurricular activities benefitting the school and local community, such as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Clubs and Interact Clubs.
He regarded teaching as a calling, and was known as a spirited educator who mentored students and guided them with life lessons beyond social studies instruction. His classroom was an open forum where all students were free to express themselves, regardless of ideology or politics. He routinely engaged in debating controversial topics. He enthusiastically challenged his students to become Constitutional scholars and encouraged registering to vote and casting informed votes in every election.
Nicholas "Nick" E. Bakatsas, 85, of Marietta, died on Feb. 27.
Bakatsas came to the U.S. after the civil war in Greece. He went to high school at Richmond Academy in Augusta, attended Georgia State University and went on to John Marshall Law School. During the time he was going to school, he worked for an insurance company prior to his admission to the Bar.
He became an American citizen and was drafted into the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged with the Good Conduct Medal in 1957. He was admitted to the Bar in 1969 and practiced law as a solo practitioner for 50 years prior to his retirement. He was a lifetime member of the Cobb Bar Association, a member of the Appellate Courts of Georgia, the U.S. District Court and a member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
He was also one of the original founding fathers who formed the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Marietta. He served on the Parish Council and worked tirelessly to start up the now famous Marietta Greek Festival, which is held every May on the church grounds.
Bobby G. New, 78, of Cobb County, died on Feb. 27.
New was a member of the Army, honorably serving in Vietnam as an Airborne Ranger in the 82nd Airborne Division. He successfully made over 30 parachute jumps and achieved the rank of Sergeant E-5. He and his wife, Frances, moved to Georgia in 1968.
New was later admitted to the Georgia Bar Association and became a member of the Cobb County Bar Association in 1979. He was sworn in at the U.S. Supreme Court in 1988. He continued serving his community and devoting himself to the practice of law for over 35 years.
MARCH
Joseph Wesley Hawkins Jr., of Marietta, died March 1.
Hawkins was a decorated WWII veteran of the Army who served in Normandy and at the Battle of the Bulge. He also served in England, Belgium, France, Italy and North Africa. He was a recipient of the French Foreign Legion Medal of Honor and the WWII Victory Medal. He was a diesel mechanic specialist both during the war and in civilian life, specializing in infrastructure construction.
Rev. W. Laurens Hudson, of Kennesaw, died March 2.
A graduate of Asbury Theological Seminary, he was a Methodist preacher and co-founder of the National Association of Wesleyan Evangelicals.
David P. Reardon, 75, died on March 6.
Reardon was a member of the Marine Corps from 1965 to 1968 and served in Vietnam. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1972 with a degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management. Moving to Atlanta from Springfield, Massachusetts, he worked at Stoffer's Atlanta Inn and Crowley's Restaurant Group managing six locations from 1974-1978.
In 1978, he opened and founded Shillings on the Square, a long-time Marietta Square landmark establishment. He was the proprietor there for 42 years and sat on the Marietta Development Authority for 33 years.
Marvin Edward "Ed" Darby, 90, of Smyrna, died on March 7.
Darby served in the Army Airborne during the Korean Conflict, and was a member and past commander of the American Legion Post 160.
James Donald McKee, 87, of Kennesaw, died on March 11.
A Hacoda, Alabama native, McKee attended Alabama Christian College in Montgomery where he also worked for the Montgomery Advertiser, beginning as a copy boy and rising to become state editor. McKee and his wife, Barbara, moved to Atlanta in 1960 with their three children. He preached at Union City Church of Christ and worked for the Associated Press. While working for the AP, he covered the Civil Rights Movement through the 1960s, covered the Selma march and wrote a book in 1969 on Martin Luther King Jr. He also authored five other books during his career.
He went on to become regional editor of the U.S. News and World Report, opening the Atlanta branch for the news magazine. He then went on to open his own public relations firm, McKee Communications, and later became a columnist for the Marietta Daily Journal where he wrote editorials and columns.
Dolores "Dusty" Bennett, 89, of Smyrna, died on March 15.
Bennett was widely known for teaching swimming and water safety to children and young adults. Her love of aquatics first began as a lifeguard at Vogel State Park when she was a student at Young Harris College. It extended to over 55 consecutive summers teaching in excess of 5,000 students at Lake Laurel Club in Smyrna. In addition to raising five children, she taught physical education at the Fitzhugh Lee School in Smyrna, was active in the League of Women Voters and helped to run federal, state and municipal elections in Smyrna and Cobb County.
Earl "Toby" Tyrone Oxford, 81, of Marietta, died on March 27.
A native of Millen, Georgia, Oxford was a professor at Southern Polytechnic University for over 33 years and wrote lab manuals for the school that are still in use today.
Robert Alton Jackson, 72, of Kennesaw, died on March 27.
A Marietta native, Jackson was a retired Cobb County Firefighter serving 27 years at Stations 17 Kennesaw, 4 Vinings and 2 Oakdale. He was a farrier for many years, a metal forger and member of the ABANA Forge. He was a dog trainer and loved Labrador Retrievers. He also helped Marietta First Baptist with cooking BBQ for the Super Bowl, Thanksgiving and many fundraisers.
Henry Lewis Young, 80, formerly of Cobb County, died on March 30.
A 1958 graduate of Marietta High School, Young went on to study at Georgia Tech. He worked at Lockheed Martin as a programmer for 10 years. He then joined the Cobb County Fire Department, where he served for 25 years and retired as deputy chief in 1997.
APRIL
Sharon Lee Malone Herndon, died on April 17.
A Milwaukee, Wisconsin native, Herndon and her husband, David, moved to Marietta, where she was on the original staff at Wheeler High School, which opened in 1965.
She sponsored Future Business Leaders of America, where she had a state office and took many students to National FBLA competitions during her 30 years at Wheeler. She served as PTA president at Hollydale Elementary School and chair of several committees while her daughters attended there.
After retiring from teaching in 1995, Herndon became an employee of Cobb County government. Working in Magistrate Court, she worked with the newly formed Drug Court. She was promoted to mediation coordinator, working weekly with mediators from the metro area. Later, she accepted the position of chief deputy clerk in Magistrate.
In 2001, she moved to State Court's Criminal Division. Later that year, she was promoted to judicial administrative specialist for the clerk and chief deputy clerk. She retired in 2011 from Cobb County Government. She was an active member of Cobb County Republican Women's Club, where she served as vice president, recording and corresponding secretary, hospitality chair and scholarship chair. She assisted with many campaigns for the Cobb GOP. She was also a member of Georgia Federation of Republican Women.
Herndon had a brief bout with breast cancer when she was 50. The experience had such an impact on her that she worked with the American Cancer Society. She served on the Swordsman's Ball Silent Auction committee for over 15 years and enjoyed walking with her daughters in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure for 10 straight years.
Attilio "Til" Guarnieri, 94, of Marietta, died on Tuesday, April 27.
A Brooklyn, New York native, Guarnieri was a first generation American, fiercely proud of his Italian heritage and loved his New York roots. He attended public school until he was 17 then served the nation during WWII, stationed at Fort Knox while his two brothers served overseas. He returned to the service as a member of the Signal Corps during the Korean War.
He was the first in his family to go to college. He went to Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on the GI bill and received a degree in business administration with a minor in specification engineering.
He had a lifelong passion for the aerospace industry and was employed as a technical writer and specifications engineer with Boeing immediately after receiving his diploma. Not long after, he was hired by Lockheed and moved to California where he and his wife, Esther, started their family. During his time with Lockheed, the family relocated to Kodiak, Alaska as a key part of NASA's Mercury missions to monitor the modules as they orbited Earth. They survived Kodiak's historic earthquake and tidal wave of 1964. Due to the devastation, they relocated to Marietta, where they laid down roots. Guarnieri remained a Lockheed engineer until his retirement in 1983.
When retirement didn't take, he worked with Rockwell International while simultaneously operating Hodges Florist with Esther until 1989. After his wife's death in 1993, he went back to work at Lockheed as a contractor.
Donnie Joe Terry Wilcox, 93, died on April 27.
A Marietta native, Wilcox graduated in 1945 as Valedictorian of Marietta High School, where she served as editor of the school newspaper.
She was the first woman attorney of Cobb County. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson College of Law in Atlanta in 1948 and joined the Willingham, Cheney, Hicks and Edwards law firm in Marietta.
She and her husband, Jim, served as co-presidents of the PTA of Hickory Hills Elementary School. She was co-founder and president of Marietta/Cobb County Council of Garden Clubs and served on the City of Marietta's Fine Arts Committee. Marietta's mayor selected her to represent Marietta in the HANDS (Home and Neighborhood Development Systems) program led by Lady Bird Johnson for the beautification of America's highways and historical places.
She served as trustee to the Marietta Board of Education from 1963-1969. During this time, Georgia integrated black and white schools. The Marietta school board also tore down all black-only schools, remodeled and integrated white-only schools, and built a new junior high school.
In 1969, the family moved to Rancho Palos Verdes, California. She worked over 10 years in the real estate and law fields. In 1984, she became director of marketing and eventually administrator for The Canterbury, a retirement community. The Daily Breeze in Torrance honored her as Business Woman of the Year in 1992 and 1994. She retired in 1996.
MAY
Glen Darby, 72, died on May 6.
Darby was a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant. He served in the Navy as a gunners mate as part of the armed guard in World War II. He came back to Marietta after the war, and worked for the Marietta Fire Department and Southern Bell.
He was instrumental in establishing the Air National Guard at Dobbins Air Base and the Air National Guard at Midway Field in Chicago, Illinois. He was called up from the Guard to active duty for the Korean War. After Korea, he remained active duty Air Force and went on to serve in Vietnam installing communications equipment.
He retired in March 1968 and returned home to Marietta where he went to work in real estate for Potter and Company before opening Cobb Darby Realty in 1972.
Faye Cumberland Miller, died on May 14.
A Meridian, Mississippi native, Miller and her husband, Jim, moved to Georgia in 1966. She got a job with the Cobb County School district and helped to open Big Shanty Elementary School. She taught third grade for 31 years and was once named Teacher of the Year. She retired from teaching in 2000.
She loved and supported her two children - helping her daughter, Kim Eyrich, with special school projects in her classroom and assisting her son, Tod Miller, with managing the family's special events business, JRM Management Services.
Former Smyrna Mayor Harold Lee Smith, died on May 22.
An Atlanta native, Smith served in the Navy where he was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Cabot, CVL-28.
He was involved in politics for many years and was well know in the Republican Party. He and his wife, Betty, were the co-founders of the Smyrna Historical and Genealogical Society, as well as the Smyrna Museum, which he operated for many years. He was also involved in the Smyrna Jaycees, the Smyrna Community Chorus, The Entertainers, the Smyrna Optimist Club, Friends of the Smyrna Library and the Taylor-Brawner House Foundation.
He wrote several books including "A Beacon for Christ, A Centennial History of The First Baptist Church of Smyrna, Georgia;" "Images of America: Smyrna" and "Historic Smyrna: An Illustrated History." He and Betty were named Mr. & Mrs. Smyrna in 1993.
Ronald E. Ransom, 89, died on May 25.
Ransom retired from the City of Marietta as Parks and Recreation director after 19 years.
He was a deacon at Marietta First Baptist Church. He sang in church choirs for over 70 years. He was known locally for his "Thumbs Up" cartoon that appeared in the MDJ for 26 years.
He was known nationally as an expert woodcarver. He authored 10 instructional carving books that encouraged people to begin carving as a hobby.
Sheila Kivette Giddens, 75, of Marietta, died on May 31.
An Alabama native, Giddens and her husband, Wink, were stationed at Patrick Air Force Base, where she was a member of the Officer's Wives Club as the Countdown photographer and the news/media correspondent for the wives' club.
She became a known artist in Georgia after having taken various classes and workshops to refine her craft. She served in the South Cobb Artists' Alliance for over 32 years and was curator for 22 years, where she had over 108 art exhibits shown.
JUNE
Maurine Pittman, died on June 6.
An Austell native, Pittman graduated from South Cobb High School in 1957, the University of Georgia in 1961 and later graduated from Columbia University in New York City with a teaching certificate. She taught in the Fulton County School District for 30 years.
An early resident of Inman Park, she was fascinated by history and renovations, became an avid genealogist and much-lauded restoration expert for old structures, including a brick Georgian home in Inman Park by well-known Atlanta architect, W.F. Denny; The Inman Park United Methodist Church for which she served as church historian for several decades; and the Miss Kate Westmoreland home in Austell.
She also worked for the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation and the Cobb County Historical Society. She was a member of the Seven Springs Historical Society in Powder Springs. For more than two decades, she and well-known Atlanta Journal Constitution columnist Celestine Sibley were friends. Sibley often wrote about Pittman's preservation adventures in her column.
In 1993, Pittman was recognized by the Historical Society of Cobb County for excellence in historic preservation. In addition to teaching, she was also an Inman Park real estate agent in the 1980s and 90s, and served as a wedding planner for the Inman Park United Methodist Church from the mid-1980s to the early 2000s.
She was also the author of an article in the 2001 Georgia Historical Quarterly about Horace King, an African American bridge builder based in the Southeast, and transcribed the journals of Charles James Oliver, an early minister for the Methodist Church.
Rev. Phillip Owens, 76, died on June 14.
An Atlanta native, Owens graduated from Brown High School in Atlanta in 1962 and Georgia State University in 1966 and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky in 1971.
He served in the U.S. Coast Guard - six months active, six years in U.S. Coast Guard Reserve. His career consisted of Salvation Army from 1973-1979 as chaplain and clinical coordinator; Wellstar Kennestone Hospital from 1979-2012 as assistant chaplain in patient care; and then in 1999 he became the director of Pastoral Care at the Wellstar hospitals, where he retired in 2012.
He was a counsellor at First Baptist Church in Powder Springs for approximately 20 years. While at Wellstar, he worked with hospice care and with the volunteers. He held many seminars and retreats at his cabin on Allatoona Lake.
He started interfaith monthly meetings among Muslims, Baha'is, Sikhs and Protestants to share thoughts on religion in the community. He was a member of Marietta Kiwanis Club from 1999-2015. He served on the Board of the Kiwanis Club and received the Hixson award in 2001. He started the Easter Sunrise Services held at Kennesaw Mountain each year.
He also started bellringing for the Salvation Army and to this day the members of the Kiwanis Club sign up to ring the bells to collect money for the children in the community. He was on the Advisory Board for the Salvation Army for many years. He was a member of Leadership Cobb in 2002. The Cobb County Chamber selected him to become a member of the Honorary Commanders Association in 2012. He was part of Cobb Prayer Breakfast for many years.
Billy Lane Mull, 77, died on June 20.
A Blue Ridge native, Mull was an Eagle Scout. He retired as a 1st Sergeant from the Army National Guard after 20 years while also working for the Cobb Police Department. He retired after 42 years as a bomb technician and a Deputy Chief.
Esther Brown Higginbotham, 93, of Marietta, died on June 22.
A Wichita, Kansas native, Higginbotham was a graduate of Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma majoring in journalism. She worked as a recreation leader, Girl Scout director and kindergarten teacher at Holy Trinity Lutheran, Faith Lutheran and Eastside Baptist churches. She worked for 26 years at Cobb County Child Protective Services and as a probation officer for the State of Georgia.
Fred Veeder, 65, of Atlanta, died on June 23.
A Mineola, New York native, Veeder grew up in Atlanta. After graduating from Lakeside High School and the University of Georgia, he owned his own business in Buckhead for 20 years until he found his true calling. He taught middle school for 18 years and was awarded Cobb County Teacher of the Year for 2018/2019.
JULY
Bobby H. Baker, of Marietta, died on July 2.
Baker had a 30 year career with AT&T before retiring. He was a member of Macland Baptist Church.
His real passion was cars and was a founding member of the Creepers Car Club that originated in Smyrna in 1960. The Club remains one of the largest active and continuously running street rod clubs in the country.
Baker was also an instrumental early member of the Georgia Street Rod Association, the National Street Rod Association and one of the first members of the Mustang Club of America.
Margaret Allen Cooke, 95 of Smyrna, died on July 13.
Cooke graduated from Atlanta Girls High in 1943, attended Georgia Tech and Georgia State colleges and worked at Bell Bomber Plant in Marietta during World War II. She owned Cooke's Corner Antiques in Vinings and wrote a weekly antiques article for the MDJ.
Harold Lafayette "Hal" Cochran Jr., 92, died on July 17.
Cochran retired as an assistant principal at Sprayberry High School, but was most known as Sprayberry's head basketball coach. His team won a county championship in 1965, a region title in 1966 and went to the state tournament four times. From 1965-68, Sprayberry teams compiled an 88 win-28 loss record. Along with men's basketball, he also coached Sprayberry's track tea, taking first place in Cobb County in May 1969. During his coaching career, he was selected to participate in the Atlanta Hawks summer basketball camps.
A visionary before Cobb County schools integrated, he developed his own summer camps for young ball players around Marietta, bringing in talented black youths from Atlanta to practice with his own players.
He was a lay minister at First United Methodist Church in Marietta. He was primarily responsible for visitation of the elderly and conducting Sunday worship services in nursing and retirement homes. He was also a dynamic presence at First Methodist staff meetings, participated in Sunday services and the occasional infant baptism. He started a monthly charismatic worship group on Sunday evenings called the Wesley Fellowship after Methodist founder John Wesley. He also expanded the reaches of a Methodist women's retreat near Tiger, Georgia, called Cove Crest, a group that he grew to over 100 interdenominational women over the course of his 15 years involvement.
Jeanne Kay Borders, 72, died on July 27.
Borders was the founder emeritus of Cornerstone Preparatory Academy in Acworth.
Dr. Ann Marie Clark, 73, of Marietta, died on July 30.
A Utah native, Clark moved to Atlanta as a young girl and studied at the University of Georgia, Emory University where she received her master's degree in psychiatric nursing, and Georgia State University receiving a doctorate in clinical sociology. She dedicated over 50 years to the public health profession.
Early in her career, she was a nurse practitioner at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and later worked in Grady's psychiatric unit. She maintained her own private counseling practice for 30 years providing care and guidance to countless patients and worked with homeless outreach. She was also a nursing instructor at Kennesaw State University.
AUGUST
Mark Allgood Mozley, died on Aug. 1.
Mozley graduated from Marietta High School in 1978. He went to state in basketball and tennis. He was selected as Mr. MHS by his classmates. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.A. in Journalism in 1983. He began his career doing commercial sales but was later called into full time missionary work. He and his wife, Jennifer, served under IRIS Global Ministries in Mozambique from 2007-2009. They later served in China from 2010-2016. They adopted Ruthi in China when she was two years old and had to return to the states in 2016 because of Ruthi's medical conditions. Mark was a charismatic Christian leader. He and Jennifer have spent the greater part of the last 15 years doing ministry all over the world.
Peter Christian Wiese, 86, of Marietta, died on Aug. 4.
A New York City native, Wiese worked for Mobil Oil Company early in his career, which took his young family to Geneva, Switzerland and Paris, France. When he returned to New York, his career changed to finance. He held officer positions in investment management and marketing at Merrill Lynch/White Weld & Co. and Oppenheimer & Co. He was also a principal and portfolio manager of J. Bush & Co. Inc., a New York-based investment firm founded by Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H. W. Bush.
In 1994, he founded Wiese Capital Management Inc., an SEC registered investment advisory firm in Westport, Connecticut, where he worked until he retired in 2020. He also co-produced two Broadway shows - The John Curry Ice Dancing Show and Marcel Marceau on Broadway.
L. Wayne Roberts, 80, of Powder Springs, died on Aug. 7.
After graduating from South Cobb High School in 1959, Roberts entered into the financial business sector retiring as vice president and partial owner of Fulton DeKalb Collection Agency. During his career, he owned many successful businesses as well as serving two, four-year terms as a Magistrate Judge for Cobb County. He became a Mason in 1972 and later a devoted member of the Yaarab Shrine in Atlanta. He was also a member of American Legion Post 216.
Former Austell Mayor Joseph Jerkins Sr., 79, of Austell, died on Aug. 8.
Jerkins retired as an Austell business owner and went on to serve as Mayor of Austell for 29.5 years until his retirement.
Leland "Russ" Grimsley, 89, of Smyrna, died on Aug. 14.
At age 16, Grimsley graduated from Sparks-Adel High School. He attended South Georgia Technical College and transferred to the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. He later earned his master's degree in business information systems from Georgia State University in Atlanta.
He served as a Lieutenant JG in the Navy and retired from a 35-year career with the Lockheed Corp. in Marietta, where he worked on the JetStar, C-130 Hercules, C-141 Starlifter, AH-56 Cheyenne attack helicopter prototype, L-1011 TriStar commercial airliner, C5A Galaxy, C5B Galaxy and the Space Shuttle Program at Edwards Air Force Base - Skunkworks.
Jefferson Lee Maloney, died on Aug. 15.
A Milton native, Maloney graduated from the Fitzhugh Lee High School in Smyrna. He held leadership roles at First Baptist Church of Smyrna, including that of deacon.
He seved in the Navy in WWII from 1942-1946 where he earned a Bronze Star. Upon returning from the service, he graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1950. A business owner and building contractor, he was a master wood craftsman.
He worked with Hans Godo Frabel, the German glass artist of Frabel Studios. Maloney designed and created foundations for this prestigious artist and his work is displayed around the world including the Smithsonian Institute.
SEPTEMBER
Richard Dana Andrews, 59, of Dallas, died on Sept. 7.
A Marietta native, Andrews served in the Army and spent five years in Iraq as an international police trainer, firearms instructor and deputy director at Victory Base Complex in Baghdad. In addition to 13 years as a deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff's Department, he served the last decade with the Bremen and Buchanan Police Departments as the Lt. Training Officer. He had extensive specialized training with POST and was a master instructor for the International Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors.
David Eason Thomas Roemer, 27, formerly of Powder Springs, died on Sept. 13.
A Calgary Alberta, Canada native, Roemer graduated from McEachern High School in 2012, where he was a percussionist and a member of the drum line.
After high school, he enlisted in the Navy and entered the Nuclear Training Program in Charleston, South Carolina. He served six years on active duty as a nuclear mechanic, stationed at Bangor Base, Washington assigned to the USS Louisiana Nuclear Submarine Gold Crew. In 2019, he received his honorable discharge from active duty, transitioned to civilian life and was working with the Department of Energy at the Idaho National Laboratory as a nuclear research technician.
Michael Anthony Pope, 61, of Austell, died on Sept. 15.
Pope graduated from Pebblebrook High School in 1978. He worked on racecars in his younger years before working as a pressman for Gannett Atlanta Offset, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution and the Marietta Daily Journal for 28 years.
Henry Barden "Bard" Allison II, 89, died on Sept. 17.
A Cincinnati, Ohio native, Allison was in a Sea Scout unit that was stationed at the Ohio River. Upon graduating high school, he was awarded a Navy scholarship and attended the University of South Carolina. He was the commander of the Sigma Nu Fraternity and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation, he was commissioned in the Navy.
He began his career at Lockheed in 1956 when he joined the Georgia company as an associate engineer, fresh from his naval service. He continued his education with a Master's in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech and attended a management institute at Harvard Business School. He was vice president of C-5/C-141 programs in 1984 and was named executive vice president and general manager of Lockheed-Georgia and a corporate vice president in 1986.
He represented Lockheed at many official functions including formal ceremonies with Queen Elizabeth on the 25th anniversary of Hercules service with the Royal Air Force.
He had a 33-year career at Lockheed, retiring in 1993. He was a member of the American Rocket Society, American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the American Institute of Aerospace.
John C. "Jack" Warner Jr, 83, of Lewes, Delaware, died on Sept. 8.
A New Orleans, Louisiana native, Warner attended Tulane University and received his M.D. from LSU Medical School. After medical school, he served as captain in the Air Force from 1965-1972. He went into private pediatric practice at The Children's Medical Center in Cobb County in 1969. For nearly 40 years, he served families in the metro Atlanta area from Wellstar's Cobb and Kennestone hospitals and Children's Egleston Hospital in Atlanta.
OCTOBER
Dixie James, 88, of Smyrna, died on Oct. 13.
A Memphis, Tennessee native, James was awarded both a masters and a "six-year degree" in library science from Georgia State University.
She taught at both Griffin Middle School and Campbell High School over her 35 year career. She retired as the media specialist at Griffin where they named the media center in her honor. She spent her evenings as the reference librarian at the Smyrna library.
Billy Ray Noggle, 78, died on Oct. 31.
A Marietta native, Noggle graduated from Osborne High School in 1961. He was a member of the 1960 Osborne High School state basketball championship team. He was a member of multiple sports and clubs in high school.
He served six years in the Air National Guard and later attended West Georgia College where he received a degree in Business Administration in 1969. He began his career working at Texize, which was later bought by Dow Chemical, and retired after 25 years of service.
NOVEMBER
Jacqueline Denise Turner, died on Nov. 5.
A Crockett, Texas native, Turner lived in Fort Worth, Texas until 2003, when she moved with her husband and three sons to Atlanta. She was in public and private transportation and leadership for over 25 years.
She was a past employee at Paulding County School District, and she served for 10-plus years at Marietta City Schools, where she progressed to field safety coordinator, responsible for 120-plus drivers. She was most recently employed by the Cobb County School District Transportation Department.
Charles Phillip "Phil" Settlemyer, 85, died on Nov. 5.
A Kannapolis, North Carolina native, Settlemyer attended North Carolina State University on a Lockheed scholarship where he received a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. After graduation from college, he was a member of the Marine Corps before being honorably discharged and commencing his career with Lockheed Martin.
During his 42 years with Lockheed, he was a salesman for the JetStar II, he was the program director for the C-141 Stretch Program, he was the program director for the C-5A Wing Mod, he was the plant director for Lockheed's Meridian, Mississippi plant, and he was the director of fabrication for the Marietta plant.
He finished his career at Lockheed as the director of the C-130J Italian Program where he was in charge of negotiations and contracts valued at over $4 billion in both direct sales to the Italian Air Force, as well as offset sales involving the C-27J produced by the Italian aircraft manufacturer Alenia Aeronautica.
His college friend and President of Lockheed Bill Bullock personally commended his culminating success with the C-130J Italian Program. Along with his career at Lockheed, he also found success as a commercial real estate broker with Adair Realty Company where he became recognized as the leading broker for limited partnership sales transactions.
He was a Mason, a member of the Brakemen Blue Grass Band, was on the Board of Directors for Marietta Commercial Bank, was a deacon at the First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, was a past president for the Marietta Country Club and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Marietta.
Corine Austin Ware Cates, 92, died on Nov. 9.
A Smyrna natiave, Cates had a total of 35 years of service with the Federal Government. She retired as civilian personnel officer from the Naval Air Station Atlanta in Marietta after serving there for over 21 years. Upon retirement, the commanding officer presented to her the Department of Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Medal and Pin.
Previous Federal service included the Army Fiscal Branch in Atlanta; Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta; and Veterans Administration in Atlanta.
She also served a term as president of the Atlanta Personnel Association. She was a member of Mount Paran Church in Atlanta and was in the Fellowship Bible Class were she had held offices of social chairman and treasurer. Volunteer jobs included co-chairman of the Emergency Assistance and Job Assistance Programs at Mount Paran, as well a first responder with the American Red Cross.
David Henry Arthur, 75, of Marietta, died on Nov. 9.
A Washington, Indiana native, Arthur graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Evansville in Indiana. He worked for the Food and Drug Administration, was promoted to the Consumer Product Safety Commission and ultimately founded the Arthur Consulting firm.
He later became a real estate agent/broker and worked for Century 21, Northside Realty, Coldwell Banker and Fortress Realty. He retired in 2017.
He was a founding member of the Cobb County Daylily Society, serving two terms as president. He was chairman of the Committee for the 2015 National Daylily Convention and won many awards at daylily shows, including this year's "Best in Show" Award.
Harry Smith, died on Nov. 27.
A Lexington, Georgia native, Smith served in the Army and was a member of Shiloh Hills Baptist Church for many years. He retired from the Marietta Fire Department in 1987 after more than 34 years of service.
DECEMBER
Former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, 76, died on Dec. 18.
Isakson held the distinction of being the only Georgian ever to have been elected to the state House, state Senate, U.S. House and U.S. Senate, and in 2016 he also became the first Georgia Republican ever to be elected to a third term in the U.S. Senate.
According to his Senate biography, he was born in Atlanta and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1966, before serving in the Georgia Air National Guard until 1972.
He opened the first Cobb County office of his small, family-owned real estate business, Northside Realty, in 1967 and spent 20 years as president of the firm, growing it into one of the largest independent real estate brokerage companies in the Southeast and nationwide.
He was elected a member of the Georgia General Assembly in 1976 and served there until 1990 when he unsuccessfully campaigned for election as governor.
From 1993-1996, he was a member of the Georgia Senate, then he ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate and became chair of the Georgia Board of Education.
He was elected in 1999 to the U.S. House for the first of three terms.
In 2004, he was elected to his first term in the U.S. Senate and he won reelection in 2010 and 2016. In the latter race he won 54% of the vote and in early 2018 he told a crowd gathered at an Atlanta Press Club event that he planned to run for re-election in 2022.
His declining health would change those plans, however.
After becoming chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs in 2015, Isakson pushed for more transparency within the agency and benefit reforms for veterans’ health care.
Under his leadership, the committee passed 25 pieces of legislation in 2017 and 2018, which were all signed into law, including the flagship Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks Act, which included changes meant to improve the VA’s healthcare delivery system and provide veterans with more choices and fewer barriers to care.
He provided the final contribution to the Isakson Chair for Parkinson’s Research at the University of Georgia, helping the endowment reach its $4.5 million goal. He also founded the Isakson Initiative, a non-profit devoted to funding research on Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases.
The MDJ presented Isakson with the Cobb County Citizen of the Year Award in 1988. At the time, Isakson’s real estate company had more than 1,000 agents, 28 offices and $1.4 billion in annual sales.
In 2017, Isakson was named East Cobb Citizen of the Year at a Cobb Chamber of Commerce breakfast where he was celebrated by a who’s who of local business leaders, elected and appointed officials and members of the East Cobb Area Council.