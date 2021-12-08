MARIETTA — When Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera called the local public health department asking for help in organizing a vaccine drive for his teachers, the answer was short and sweet.
“I know your person,” Dr. Lisa Crossman, the health department’s second-in-command, told him.
That person, Thomas Sherrer, Jr., was honored Wednesday morning as the Marietta Citizen of the Year by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.
Sherrer, the co-owner and pharmacist in charge of Poole’s Pharmacy, helped organize 19 separate coronavirus vaccine clinics, administering for Marietta students, teachers and support staff more than 6,000 shots to almost 3,000 people, Rivera said.
“During a pandemic when I had such little hope at so many different times, the greatest hope we ever had getting our schools back and getting our city back was when you said, ‘Yes I will,’ no questions asked,” Rivera said at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center Wednesday. “Thomas, for what you did to not only bring education back, to bring our city schools back, bring the city back, I say to you that you have been the greatest gift to Marietta City Schools this past year.”
Mayor Steve Tumlin, who presented Sherrer with the award, noted Sherrer’s community involvement beyond his work as a pharmacist — he is, among other things, a member of the Marietta Rotary Club — and called him a “volunteer extraordinaire.”
As is tradition at these events, Sherrer shared his story of having been duped into attending Wednesday’s meeting. (The awards are meant to be a surprise.)
“I was tricked into thinking that I had to give a speech on an update to COVID,” he said to laughs.
“At the end of the day there is no way that this could have been done by myself. We worked tirelessly with the health department, doing homebound shots and making sure shots get to us in time to do the school, to do the teachers, to do the students,” he continued. “At the end of the day, you know, making sure that we can take care of our community. We’ve been in the community 50 years, and one of our biggest things being a community pharmacist is taking care of our community. And that’s what’s important, because our community is who takes care of us.”
(1) comment
Congrats Sharon, an amazing son by a truly beautiful and amazing Mother.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.